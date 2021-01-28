At Wyoming rally, Matt Gaetz slams ‘neocon’ Liz Cheney

Connect with us

Marco Rubio says running for Senate is a 'six-year contract'
Matt Gaetz in Wyoming. Image via RSBN.

Gaetz takes his anti-globalist case on the road.

Intrigue continues in the House Republican Caucus, with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz traveling west with a call for removing the third-ranking member.

In an appearance in Wyoming Thursday, Gaetz addressed a crowd on the steps of that state’s Capitol, drawing applause for a series of pointed one-liners directed to Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become especially vulnerable since voting for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party,” the Panhandle Congressman said. “And I intend to win it.”

Gaetz blasted Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in remarks tailored to his “America First” base, with repeated salvos aimed at political action committees, foreign wars, and the Beltway culture writ large.

“We see the fakes and the phonies more clearly than ever before,” Gaetz said to cheers.

If Gaetz had prepared remarks, he didn’t seem to need them. He brought a Don Rickles sense of timing to what, for him, is a very serious debate about the GOP’s future.

The Congressman pounded the practice of “exporting America’s greatest patriots to die in distant foreign lands,” objecting to decades of military expeditions around the globe.

“A nation who sends its best to go fight in the worst places in the world should not send its worst to Congress,” Gaetz said. “America is not some vaccine to global tyranny that we have to administer through decades of military occupations in foreign lands.”

Gaetz called Cheney a “master of the ways of the Beltway in ways I’ll never be.”

“Liz Cheney is a lot like Congress — deeply unpopular and owned by special interests,” Gaetz said. “She’s taken more money from PACs than people. She works for them, not you.”

Gaetz decided to forsake money from political action committees early in 2020.

Another event highlight was a special phone call from Donald Trump Jr., who added his own zingers for Cheney. He urged Wyoming Republicans to unite around one challenger to the state’s only member of Congress.

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

  1. Frankie M.

    January 28, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    Gaetz looks out of place up there in Wyoming kinda like the Easter Bunny on Xmas day.

  2. Ocean Joe

    January 28, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    If you’re concerned about China displacing American power and influence in the world there is no shorter path than isolationism.

    If China succeeds in replacing the dollar as the global currency, we must remember to thank Matt for doing his part.

