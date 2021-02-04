‘Grim Reaper’ opens committee to cut Ron DeSantis’ political tenure short

A lawyer who made headlines roaming Florida’s beaches in grim reaper robes just turned his political scythe toward Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Daniel Uhlfelder, a Santa Rosa Beach lawyer, just launched the political committee Remove Ron. The entity will raise funds to “hold Ron DeSantis accountable for his failures as Governor of Florida.”
A launch video, titled “Reaper,” shows video of Uhlfelder as he notoriously stalked Florida’s hottest tourist traps to stress the public health risk of the coronavirus pandemic. A narrator suggests the real target for that media-savvy campaign was in fact DeSantis’ political career.
“He sat back while 26,000 Floridians died from COVID,” a narrator explains over guitar licks for Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”
From there, the ad takes shots at DeSantis’ reliance on Publix as a vaccination partner and his ties to former President Donald Trump.
“A vaccine scheme designed to reward political donors. Cozying up to rightwing extremists. This is life and death,” the narrator continues. “Join the Grim Reaper and thousands across the country who are ready to say goodbye to Ron DeSantis.”
Records show the Remove Ron committee filed a statement of organization with the Florida Division of Elections on Monday with Uhlfelder as chair and Jason Blank as treasurer.
Uhlfelder has long squabbled with DeSantis, most notably suing the Governor over a failure to close beaches statewide during the early days of the pandemic.
Now he said it’s important Florida voters stop DeSantis from winning a second term and launching to a higher office.
“Governor DeSantis is a danger to Floridians,” Uhlfelder said. “He wants to run for President. We need to stop him in his tracks and that’s why I have started this committee.”
A website lists policy disagreements reaching well past the coast, attacking “precarious shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline workers,” a “100% avoidable breakdown in Florida’s ability to process applications for unemployment insurance,” and a “refusal to admit that Black Lives Matter.”
Working mom
February 3, 2021 at 12:51 pm
Just another loony toon trying to make a name for himself!!
Michaelene
February 3, 2021 at 1:52 pm
Ron DeSantis is the best! We are open …fine! Puts up with no no BS! Have had problems his office has helped. Humans answer! Had he lost to Gillium….a community organizer, druggie….now in rehab….😱😱😱😱😱
Paul Passarelli
February 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm
We live in a great country where a wannabe Hollywood director of low-budget commercials can attack the best in the nation plan of managing the covid.
I wonder if he paid the appropriate royalties to BOC for the use of their IP?
Kate Deel
February 3, 2021 at 10:05 pm
Perhaps the “Grim Reaper” should refer to the curves in cases and deaths in Fl vs. NY, CA, MI etc. we are open and have better success with the virus than the states shut down. I guess Mr. Uhlfelder has no regard for the mental health and well being of our residents here in FL and the benefits of staying open
M
February 3, 2021 at 10:20 pm
Yep. We are open but Ron DeLiar has skewed the Florida death numbers in his favor. Why did DeLiar ban state coroners from reporting covid deaths? The ONLY state in the union to do so. If a part time resident, and Florida has a lot, dies IN Florida, it’s not counted toward Florida’s numbers. We will never know the true numbers.
Diana kenig
February 3, 2021 at 10:31 pm
This grim reaper needs to crawl back to hell where he came from . We love our governor. He helped small businesses stay afloat while Cali, NY turned into a Cesspool during Covid.