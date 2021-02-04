‘Grim Reaper’ opens committee to cut Ron DeSantis’ political tenure short

A lawyer who made headlines roaming Florida’s beaches in grim reaper robes just turned his political scythe toward Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Daniel Uhlfelder, a Santa Rosa Beach lawyer, just launched the political committee Remove Ron. The entity will raise funds to “hold Ron DeSantis accountable for his failures as Governor of Florida.”

A launch video, titled “Reaper,” shows video of Uhlfelder as he notoriously stalked Florida’s hottest tourist traps to stress the public health risk of the coronavirus pandemic. A narrator suggests the real target for that media-savvy campaign was in fact DeSantis’ political career.

“He sat back while 26,000 Floridians died from COVID,” a narrator explains over guitar licks for Blue Oyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

From there, the ad takes shots at DeSantis’ reliance on Publix as a vaccination partner and his ties to former President Donald Trump.

“A vaccine scheme designed to reward political donors. Cozying up to rightwing extremists. This is life and death,” the narrator continues. “Join the Grim Reaper and thousands across the country who are ready to say goodbye to Ron DeSantis.”

Records show the Remove Ron committee filed a statement of organization with the Florida Division of Elections on Monday with Uhlfelder as chair and Jason Blank as treasurer.

Uhlfelder has long squabbled with DeSantis, most notably suing the Governor over a failure to close beaches statewide during the early days of the pandemic.

Now he said it’s important Florida voters stop DeSantis from winning a second term and launching to a higher office.

“Governor DeSantis is a danger to Floridians,” Uhlfelder said. “He wants to run for President. We need to stop him in his tracks and that’s why I have started this committee.”

A website lists policy disagreements reaching well past the coast, attacking “precarious shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline workers,” a “100% avoidable breakdown in Florida’s ability to process applications for unemployment insurance,” and a “refusal to admit that Black Lives Matter.”