Marco Rubio says defense will win Super Bowl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense wins championships, and the Senior Senator from Florida told a national radio audience that he thinks it will make the difference in Sunday’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Sen. Marco Rubio believes the NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the game, but not necessarily because of firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think the Bucs are going to win,” Rubio told radio host Clay Travis Wednesday, adding that the win will be driven by the “underrated” Buccaneers defense.

“The loss of their tackle for Kansas City is going to be a real problem for them,” Rubio said, referring to Eric Fisher, the bookend lineman who will miss Super Bowl LV

“I think the Tampa Bay defense is underrated. They’re going to create a couple negative plays, and I think they’re going to win 27-24. I think the MVP is going to be, shockingly enough, somebody on the defensive side of the ball for Tampa Bay. I don’t know who it’s going to be that steps up, but I think someone on the defensive side is going to make a couple big plays that’ll help win that game for them. And that’s what you have to do with a team like Kansas City.”

Rubio added that the “defense is really underrated with Todd Bowles, you saw what they did last week. They create a lot of havoc and negative plays for the other team, and they did it last week without both of their starting safeties.”

Rubio also noted that despite lacking the “physical gifts” of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady “continues to win.”

“You look at the matchup as compared to this week,” Rubio said. “Obviously he’s a talented guy, but he doesn’t have the physical gifts that Mahomes has. And I’m sure over his career, as you’ve seen the trajectory of where he throws the ball, he has adjusted for that as he’s gotten older. And yet he continues to win.”