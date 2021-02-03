Connect with us

White House's Jen Psaki makes clear Space Force has full support of Joe Biden Administration

Space Force may not be going anywhere. Image via AP.

White House’s Jen Psaki makes clear Space Force has full support of Joe Biden Administration

Her clarification came after making light of a question about the agency earlier in the week.

on

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made clear on Wednesday the U.S. Space Force has the full support of President Joe Biden.

“They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration,” she said. ”We are not revisiting the decision to have a Space Force.”

The comments came a day after Psaki received significant flak from lawmakers in states with a significant space industry, including Florida. Psaki on Tuesday responded to a question on the military branch by saying, “Wow. Space force. It’s the plane of today,” a reference to a question earlier in the week about a new paint job for Air Force One.

Hours after the press conference, Psaki circled back on the top with a tweet.

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” she said.

Reporters pressed the issue on Wednesday, asking if Biden supported the continuing existence of the Space Force, which launched during former President Donald Trump’s administration and was considered a key legacy for the Republican commander in chief.

But Psaki said there’s nothing to worry about for the agency’s future, and said the growing security challenges involved with space travel have long been a bipartisan issue.

On Tuesday, Rep. Michael Waltz, a Space Coast Republican, tweeted “we need the professionals, United States Space Force, to keep Americans safe.”

Asked specific questions about the Artemis program to land a man and woman on the moon by 2024, Psaki demurred, saying while she had a personal interest in space she had not spoken with anybody on that particular mission.

But she said individuals from the Space Force in the near future would be made available to answer specific questions for reporters.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

