DCCC slams Vern Buchanan for caving to QAnon, siding with Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Democrats’ political arm blasted Rep. Vern Buchanan’s vote against stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments.

A release from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee accused Sarasota Republican of caving to QAnon and supporting a 9/11 truther.

“Today, Rep. Buchanan caved to the extremist and dangerous online conspiracy within his party that resulted in the storming of the Capitol and the murder of a police officer and the maiming of dozens of others,” said DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor.

“Instead of standing with members of his own party and those across the aisle and holding Marjorie Taylor Greene accountable, Vern Buchanan chose to reward her, and Buchanan owns whatever comes next.”

The House voted 130-199 on Thursday to remove Greene from the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees. Eleven Republicans joined with Democrats in the vote, including Miami Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and Maria Elvira Salazar, each citing tweets by Greene supporting conspiracy theories the Parkland shooting was planned.

But most Republicans argued Greene’s committee assignments should be the decision of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and her political fate the responsibility of voters in her Georgia House district. Buchanan has not commented on his vote against removing Greene from committees.

More interesting than the criticism of Buchanan’s vote, though, might be the timing. Buchanan has faced DCCC-backed opponents in several elections, his seat a long-coveted prize in Florida since he won it by a razor-thin 369-vote margin in 2006. While the DCCC hasn’t announced Buchanan as a target this cycle, the news release that singled out his vote shows interest.

In recent cycles, Buchanan has fended off Democrats with national support, most recently defeating Margaret Good in 2020 by an 11-percentage-point margin.

But neither side can properly assess Buchanan’s position in 2022 until the Florida Legislature completes its decennial redistricting process.

The DCCC did not appear to send out news releases attacking the other 12 Florida Republicans who voted against Greene’s committee ouster. But last week, the DCCC released a round of ads attacking seven Republicans who “stood with Q.”

That included a $500,000 ad campaign against Salazar, who was criticized for voting against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump for inciting the siege of The Capitol by right-wing extremists on Jan. 6.