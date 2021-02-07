Kathy Castor, Roger Goodell feed Tampa Bay ahead of Super Bowl LV

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Saturday afternoon — ahead of Super Bowl LV — to distribute meals to Tampa families.

Feeding Tampa Bay hosted the House member’s team and NFL officials to feed families in East Tampa at the Dr. Carter G Woodson PK-8 Leadership Academy.

“Food insecurity plagues too many families, so I’m working to pass the American Rescue Plan to provide more nutrition and economic relief to our neighbors who need it most,” Castor said in a tweet Sunday morning. “Meanwhile, thank you to Feeding Tampa Bay, volunteers, and partners who are sustaining many across our community.”

The NFL hosted the meal distribution event as part of the “Huddle to Tackle Hunger” initiative to support individuals and local restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

As part of its Huddle to Tackle Hunger program, the NFL committed $250,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay to combat food insecurity in the region. The grant will help support local restaurants that have been significantly affected by COVID-19 and provide meals to those in need. The program will run for 44 weeks following the Super Bowl.

In another move to combat hunger, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined Taste of the NFL to raise awareness for food insecurity ahead of the big game. Fried joined Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth, in a virtual discussion on the importance of school nutrition and making Florida-grown fruit and vegetables, especially citrus, an important part of a healthy diet. Food insecurity affects one in four children across the U.S. and more than 850,000 children in Florida. Taste of the NFL is an annual Super Bowl culinary event that raises funds and awareness to combat hunger, and is sponsored in part by Fresh From Florida.