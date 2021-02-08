Rick Scott warns against ‘tragic mistake’ of rejoining UN human rights panel

A U.S. Senator from Florida protests, albeit to no avail, the latest reversal of a Donald Trump policy by the Joe Biden White House.

Monday’s “tragic mistake,” according to Sen. Rick Scott, was the Biden team’s order to rescind a decision to leave the United Nations Human Rights Council by the previous administration.

“As I’ve said before, their actions don’t match their rhetoric, and re-engaging with them in any capacity would be a tragic mistake. The Biden Administration must make it absolutely clear that the United States stands for human rights and reject engaging with an organization that turns a blind eye to genocide,” Scott asserted.

The Senator described the panel as a “UN-sanctioned club that spends most of its time targeting our ally, Israel.”

“The council has also refused to hold the Cuban regime accountable, given Nicolás Maduro, a murderous dictator who is committing genocide against his people, a seat at the table and ignored Communist China’s campaign of genocide against the Uyghurs,” Scott contended.

President Trump left the council in 2018, delighting conservatives who believed that it contravenes America’s foreign policy objectives. Though the U.S. was off the panel, Scott nonetheless offered fiery criticisms of its work.

With the United States headed toward membership after a provisional “observer” status, his criticisms will no doubt continue.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has acknowledged that the council runs counter to American interests, but it is better to have a seat at the table than not.

“The UN Human Rights Council is flawed and needs reform, but walking away won’t fix it. The best way to improve the Council, so it can achieve its potential, is through robust and principled US leadership,” Blinken tweeted Monday. “When it works well, the UN Human Rights Council shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records and can serve as a beacon for those fighting against injustice and tyranny. That’s why the U.S. is back at the table.”