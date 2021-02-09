Miami Beach officials celebrate $14.5M in grant money to help with storm infrastructure

Miami Beach officials are thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state announced $14.5 million in grants to help the city deal with hurricane and large storm impacts.

“Miami Beach faces a daunting challenge from sea level rise over the next 20 years and beyond,” Mayor Dan Gelber said in a Tuesday statement on the new money.

“These funds will help us better prepare our infrastructure for what is projected to be an additional 10 inches to 1.4 feet of higher sea levels during that period over levels recorded in 2000.”

The city is one of Florida’s most vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. Around $7.9 million of the $14.5 million pot will go to three sewer pump stations, aimed at stopping sewage floods in the event of a storm.

“A significant failure of one of these systems could result in a discharge of raw sewage,” City Commissioner Mark Samuelian said. “Such an event could have devastating consequences for the city as well as the millions of people who visit Miami Beach each year from all over the world.”

The rest of the money will assist with six water booster stations to help keep residents’ water pressure consistent.

Last week, the Governor announced $75 million in grants would be targeted to storm preparation efforts in more than two dozen municipalities. The funds are allocated by the state as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant.

“While we continue to help communities recover from the impacts of major storms in recent years, we also need to prepare for future storms,” DeSantis said. “This funding will be central to that preparation and make these communities more resilient.”

At $14.5 million, Miami Beach received the largest chunk of that pot out of any municipality.

“We worked collaboratively to identify key projects across the city’s water and sewer systems,” said Director of Public Works Roy Coley in explaining the city’s preparation to secure those state funds.

“We provided the state with a thorough presentation and personalized site visits to win the funds.”

Interim City Manager Raul Aguila recognized that work. “This generous grant reflects the incredible talent of our Public Works Engineering and Grants teams,” Aguila said.

“They were able to effectively showcase the needs and now Miami Beach will benefit greatly from the enhancements to our water and sewer systems.”

Miami Beach officials say they’ll begin construction on the nine projects assisted by that grant money in 2022. A full list of projects can be seen below.

Sewer Pump Stations

— Sewer Pump Station 1 (Jefferson Avenue) – $700,000

— Sewer Pump Station 28 (West 28 Street) – $5,000,000

— Sewer Pump Station 29 (Indian Creek/63 Street) – $2,200,000

Water Booster Stations

— Normandy Isles Water Booster Station – $550,000

— 25 Street Water Booster Station – $800,000

— 41 Street Water Booster Station – $900,000

— Belle Isle Water Booster Station – $2,400,000

— Terminal Island Water Booster Station – $1,200,000

— 75 Street Water Booster Station – $800,000