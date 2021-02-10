Democratic Senate campaign arm targets ‘fringe’ Marco Rubio, Rick Scott for trial rules vote

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is in the books, and the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm closed by singling out two “fringe” Florida Republicans for a controversial vote.

Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, the latter currently the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, were described as among a “fringe group of Republicans” who put “politics and personal ambition” over what the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee described as “defending our democracy in this process.”

Rubio and Scott were just two of 11 Republicans to vote against the Senate rules for the proceeding, which the DSCC decries as “once again confirming these political opportunists are more interested in playing partisan games than upholding their oaths of office.” In addition to name-checking the Florida incumbents, the Democratic campaign arm also mentioned Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

“Senators Johnson, Rubio and Scott’s vote against broadly bipartisan rules for a fair and honest trial proves how much more they care about their own politics and personal ambitions than defending our democracy during this process,” said DSCC spokesperson Stewart Boss. “This fringe group of Republicans is trying to dismiss an open hearing on the facts because they refuse to hold President Trump accountable for inciting the violent mob attack on the Capitol and assaulting the peaceful transfer of power.”

Rubio and Scott have been clear in their contention that the trial is “political theater” and a “waste of time,” and in that context their vote couldn’t have been a surprise.

Reporters remarked on their comportment during Tuesday’s proceedings. The Washington Post’s Amee Vanderpool described both as looking down at papers at times during the trial rather than paying rapt attention to the hours of assertion and occasional argument.

Scott was glib in comment of his disinterest in the trial, responding to an assertion from CNN’s Manu Raju that Scott was reading a book called “Vicksburg.”

“Day one of the impeachment trial (the sequel) and there seems to be a lot of interest in the book I’m reading. I’ll tell you this — it is a lot more interesting, factual and informative than what we heard in the House managers’ testimony today,” Scott tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to reading papers and historical treatments, Scott suggested in a press release Tuesday that Senate Republican fundraising has not been hurt by the post Jan. 6 shakeup, perhaps providing further context for the Senate Democrats’ late day blast.

The NRSC raised $8.3 million in January, giving it $17.2 million cash on hand.

“The NRSC starts the 2022 cycle in a strong financial position,” said Scott. “Bolstered by our strength in low-dollar donations, the NRSC is well-equipped to get our message out, support our Republican candidates and fight in the trenches in states across the country.”