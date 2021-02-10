Latest vacation rental preemption bill gets House panel’s approval

The annual legislative attempt to strip local limits on vacation rental homes cleared the House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee Wednesday with the usual debate over clashing property rights and the need for state oversight of the rapidly-growing sector.

This time, however, the House measure offered by Rep. Jason Fischer, the Jacksonville Republican, drew a couple of new, more provocative arguments.

Fischer suggested the local authority that cities, counties, and their allies contend is beloved home rule power, may now be a manifestation of socialism.

And former Brevard County Republican Party leader and former state Rep. Jason Steele gave warning that sounded to some members like a political threat if they voted to support what Steele called “this terrible bill.” He warned someone like hardball political advisor Anthony Pedicini would make them pay for approving it.

The committee approved the bill largely along party lines, a predictable outcome that had Steele charging in advance that the committee’s Democrats looked, in his eyes, to be the real conservatives. The Senate companion bill, SB 522, is sponsored by Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

HB 219 goes further than many previous attempts in the Florida Legislature to take regulation of vacation rentals out of the hands of cities and counties and place it with the state. And for those new provisions, even some of its strongest opponents on the subcommittee said there were things they liked, and ways they might ultimately be enticed to support the bill.

HB 219 would require the homes to be licensed as lodging businesses by the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation and taxed as such. It also would place regulations on the companies that market them worldwide on internet platforms, such as Airbnb and HomeAway, to discourage them from listing non-licensed homes in Florida.

But cities and counties that have written their own regulatory frameworks since the state allowed them to do so in 2014 would see those local ordinances nullified, preempted by state control. This has been a primary stumbling block to similar bills for several years running. Last year this concern also drew in Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he believed the decisions “should be determined locally.”

Fischer offered another perspective on the local decisions Wednesday.

“Why are you proposing to eliminate locally-vetted solutions that are working? We like to say that government closest to the people is sometimes the best government,” asked Democratic Rep. Dan Daley of Coral Springs.

“I think I’ve also heard people say that socialism is starting to invade America through local government,” Fischer said.

That led to the crux of the argument. Both sides argued property rights. Fischer and other HB 219 supporters focused their case largely on the rights of the owners of the properties to rent them out to vacationers to make a few dollars. Opponents contended they wanted to protect the property rights of the neighbors who feel infringed when someone’s house becomes a permanent mini-hotel, sometimes loud, unruly, and trashy, causing police problems in previously quiet neighborhoods.

Then came Steele, who served in the House from 1980 to ’82, held leadership roles in the Brevard Republican Party, and on Wednesday appeared representing the cities of Satellite Beach and Indialantic. He contended HB 219 is a very unpopular bill for Floridians.

“This is not an invisible issue. This is an issue you need to be very, very careful about. It’s political suicide for you,” Steele said.

“A guy like Anthony Pedicini will grab this thing and you’ll get the ugliest mailers you’ve ever seen. I’m telling you right now, you’re jeopardizing your political career,” Steele warned.

Pedicini later tweeted that he wouldn’t be putting out any mailers on the bill.

Fischer and several committee members took offense to Steele’s assertions.

“I gotta say the aggressive, sometimes offensive threats are not helpful and former Representatives should know better,” said Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory of Sarasota.

Democrats, notably Daley and Reps. Anna V. Eskamani of Orlando and Angie Nixon of Jacksonville, raised other concerns, notably that the option of turning houses and apartments into potentially high-profit vacation rentals is exacerbating the affordable housing shortage in many cities, and that the state might not have the resources to properly regulate and inspect tens of thousands of properties all at once, with cost estimates starting at $1.4 million.