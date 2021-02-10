Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Susan Valdés wants excused absences to extend to mental health in new legislation

Headlines Influence

COVID-19 health care liability bill clears Senate Committee

Headlines

Susan Valdés wants excused absences to extend to mental health in new legislation

The bill was inspired in part by the Parkland tragedy, Valdés said.

on

Tampa Rep. Susan Valdés has filed legislation to address mental health among Florida students.

The bill, HB 849, adds language to the current statewide school attendance statutes to include mental health issues as an excusable absence.

Specifically, it states that attendance could be excused from sickness or injury, “either physical or mental,” as attested by a written statement of a licensed practicing physician.

“We talk about mental health, and emphasizing its importance, yet nowhere in attendance policy does it allow for school boards to really think about mental health,” Valdés said. “It’s is just a matter of codifying that mental health is as important as physical health.”

The bill, if passed, would give school boards more flexibility with attendance policies in regard to mental health, Valdés said.

“By being able to change four words in the statute we’ll make a heck of a difference for many students across the state of Florida,” she said.

The bill was inspired in part by the Parkland tragedy, Valdés said, which drew attention to the mental health of school children.

“Life is different for kids today,” she said. “There’s a conversation around mental health…because we all know that if things are not going well mentally, your body aches are harder, physical ailments become more predominant.”

Sen. Darryl Rouson filed a Senate version of the bill, SB 1158. If passed, the bill would become effective July 1.

Mental health in school-aged children is a priority of Valdés’ this year. She is also planning on working with other lawmakers on a bill that would revamp the Baker Act to ensure it is used appropriately.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers