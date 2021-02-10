Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

South Florida again tops 30 COVID-19 deaths in a day, now nearing 9.6K total

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Positivity rates lower as Florida reports another 7,537 COVID-19 infections
Image via Bloomberg.

Headlines

South Florida again tops 30 COVID-19 deaths in a day, now nearing 9.6K total

The region has seen at least 30 people die in 18 out of the last 20 days.

on

South Florida’s tri-county area has recorded another 31 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking the 18th day in the past 20 the region has eclipsed that mark.

Wednesday’s Department of Health report showed a slight uptick in new cases, at 2,992. But testing also went up in the region’s three major counties — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

That testing bump largely explains the case increase, as the case positivity rate continues to trend downward. That number ranges from 6.9%-7.1% in all three counties over the past seven days.

That’s good news as far as new viral spread goes, as the state continues vaccinating vulnerable Floridians. But with 31 new deaths reported, South Florida has now seen 9,558 people die from the virus since the state of the pandemic.

And the last few weeks have seen a sustained high level of deaths, though it’s worth noting these daily reports simply mark when deaths were reported, not when they occurred. Though the outbreak has lasted nearly one year, more than 10% of deaths in South Florida have now been recorded in just over three weeks.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 20-26: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,959 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 34 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 22 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,756 new confirmed cases per day, 7.5% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,574 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate

Broward

— Jan. 20-26: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 994 new confirmed cases per day, 8.2% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 943 new confirmed cases per day, 7.7% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 867 new confirmed cases per day, 7.1% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Jan. 20-26: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 659 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 658 new confirmed cases per day, 7.8% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 21 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 525 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers