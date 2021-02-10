South Florida again tops 30 COVID-19 deaths in a day, now nearing 9.6K total

South Florida’s tri-county area has recorded another 31 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking the 18th day in the past 20 the region has eclipsed that mark.

Wednesday’s Department of Health report showed a slight uptick in new cases, at 2,992. But testing also went up in the region’s three major counties — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

That testing bump largely explains the case increase, as the case positivity rate continues to trend downward. That number ranges from 6.9%-7.1% in all three counties over the past seven days.

That’s good news as far as new viral spread goes, as the state continues vaccinating vulnerable Floridians. But with 31 new deaths reported, South Florida has now seen 9,558 people die from the virus since the state of the pandemic.

And the last few weeks have seen a sustained high level of deaths, though it’s worth noting these daily reports simply mark when deaths were reported, not when they occurred. Though the outbreak has lasted nearly one year, more than 10% of deaths in South Florida have now been recorded in just over three weeks.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 20-26: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,959 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 34 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 22 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,756 new confirmed cases per day, 7.5% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,574 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate

Broward

— Jan. 20-26: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 994 new confirmed cases per day, 8.2% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 943 new confirmed cases per day, 7.7% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 867 new confirmed cases per day, 7.1% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Jan. 20-26: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 659 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 658 new confirmed cases per day, 7.8% positivity rate

— Feb. 3-9: 21 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 525 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate