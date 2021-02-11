Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Val Demings implores Republicans to see impeachment as 'a moment of human decency'

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott: The 'videos were horrible,' but Trump impeachment trial is a 'charade'

Federal

Val Demings implores Republicans to see impeachment as ‘a moment of human decency’

Some Republican Senators have been ignoring proceedings.

on

After getting emotional discussing the sights and sounds of police officers overwhelmed, injured, and killed yet still defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Democratic Rep. Val Demings Thursday cautioned Republican Senators to not disrespectfully brush off the impeachment presentations.

“This is a moment of human decency,” Demings said during an interview on CNN’s “New Day” show Thursday morning.

The Orlando Congresswoman is a former cop who retired as Orlando Police Chief after 26 years on the force. She also was a Democratic impeachment manager in the 2020 impeachment trial of President Donald Trump for the Ukraine scandal.

Thursday morning her face and voice showed grief, then pride, then anger, as she and CNN’s John Berman reviewed some of the video and audio recordings showing brutalization of police defending the Capitol, and as they discussed reports of some Republican Senators flippantly ignoring the Democrats’ impeachment presentations Wednesday.

Her message to those Senators: show some human decency toward those police, by respectfully paying attention to the presentations, and then acknowledge why the rioters attacked — because Trump sent them.

“Let’s go back to the police officers that day. You know, police officers have a duty to act. They can’t pick and chose which calls they want to respond to. They have a duty to act. I’m sure they were afraid they were going to lose their lives that day. I know some of them wanted to drive away, run and hide. But they did not. They stood strong and fought for our Democracy, and fought to protect us. You know why? Because they remember their oaths,” Demings said.

“It would be nice if the Senators who are afraid of political repercussions would put America first and put plain old what’s-right-and-what’s-wrong first,” she added.

Berman noted that one of the Democratic impeachment managers, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, cited one of the Biblical Beatitudes, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” in describing the Capitol Police under siege. Demings said she often cited that scripture in talking with her officers during challenging times.

“I would remind them, blessed are the peacemakers, that we’re on the right side of this issue. We are that thin blue line that stands between evil and good,” she said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers