Ron DeSantis slams ‘unconstitutional’ travel ban proposal from Biden White House

Florida’s Governor blasted as “unconstitutional” a trial balloon floated from the Joe Biden White House that would see national travel restrictions imposed on the state.

“Any attempt to restrict or lock down Florida by the federal government would be an attack on our state, done purely for political purposes,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Port Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Governor added that “if anyone tries to harm Floridians or target us, we will respond very swiftly,” wrapping up nearly four minutes of remarks alternating between defense of the state’s coronavirus record and a seeming anticipation of confrontation with the Democratic Presidential administration.

DeSantis referenced a Miami Herald report, in which Biden White House members mulled what he called “some type of travel restrictions on Americans and on Floridians.” The concern is the B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19, which is surging early in Florida.

The Governor was not sold.

“I think it’s an absurd report that they are thinking about doing that. It would be unconstitutional. It would be unwise. And it would be unjust,” DeSantis decried, before serving up a slab of red meat for Fox News and the rest of the national conservative media.

“And if you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country, while illegal aliens pour across the southern border unmolested, would be a ridiculous, but very damaging farce. So we will oppose it 100%,” DeSantis added. “It would not be based in science. It would be a political attack against the people of Florida.”

“It’s unclear why they would even try talking about that,” DeSantis said, noting Florida is middle of the pack in caseload and hospitalizations, with “much worse COVID results” in over half the country.

“Over the winter … we were way less per capita than a whole lot of lockdown states who are always cited as ‘the right way to do it’,” the Governor added.

Expect other Republicans to voice objections to the travel ban trial balloon. Sen. Marco Rubio is on record calling it a “authoritarian” proposal, and for many in the party, the pitch should provide an appealing target.