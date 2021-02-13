Rick Scott warns that Joe Biden travel ban would be ‘attack’ on Florida

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott told a cable news audience Saturday that any virus-driven travel ban on the state would be an “attack” on Florida.

The Republican Senator, appearing on Fox and Friends, decried reported explorations of travel restrictions by the Joe Biden White House as driven by jealousy of the state’s progress in the virus fight.

The Democratic administration is reportedly concerned about a surge in the B.1.1.7 variant, but to Scott, the deliberations are “just ridiculous.”

“This is just a wishy washy policy consideration from the Biden Administration that would hurt Florida’s businesses and families,” Scott told host Jedidiah Bila. “This makes no sense. Look, Biden and the Democrats around the country are jealous of Florida. They’re jealous that everybody wants to move [there].”

Scott added that “this is just an attack on Florida businesses, an attack on Florida families. It makes no economic sense.”

“It’s sort of like, there’s no science in this. Wasn’t Biden the group that was supposed to follow the science? There’s no science in this at all.”

The Senator had already decried the move on Twitter, saying the “Florida travel ban idea is crazy. The seesaw policy ‘considerations’ from the Biden admin only hurt Florida’s working families whose livelihoods depend on tourism dollars.”

Scott joins other prominent Florida Republicans who have sought to score messaging wins in response to reports that travel restrictions were being considered as a precaution against the British strain of the novel coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio appeared on Fox News Thursday night, charging that talk in the Joe Biden White House of a “clearly unconstitutional” domestic travel ban on Florida is driven by “jealousy” and a zest for “punishment” of the Sunshine State.

“Any attempt to restrict or lockdown Florida by the federal government would be an attack on our state, done purely for political purposes,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday morning. The Governor added that “if anyone tries to harm Floridians or target us, we will respond very swiftly.”

Discussion of potential travel restrictions on the Sunshine State, first reported by the Miami Herald, have been considered according to White House sources. The Biden Administration has denied that plans for such action are imminent, but the talk is enough for Biden-wary Republicans.