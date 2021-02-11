Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Lobbying compensation: Meenan collects $610K in 2020 pay

Headlines Tampa Bay

Some Darden Rice contributors top $5K limits — a threshold she championed
Meenan PA Group Photo

Headlines

Lobbying compensation: Meenan collects $610K in 2020 pay

Meenan is the go-to firm for several insurance companies.

on

Lobbying firm Meenan PA earned an estimated $610,000 last year lobbying the Legislature and executive branch.

With compensation reports for the fourth quarter turned in, the four-person lobbying crew notched $225,000 in legislative lobbying pay and $385,000 in executive branch lobbying pay last year.

Lobbying firms report their pay from each client in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number in each range to estimate total revenue for the quarter. The annual earnings estimate is the sum of the firm’s four quarterly reports.

Founding partner Tim Meenan and lobbyists Karl RasmussenJoy Ryan and Alan Williams represented 38 clients for all or part of last year.

Unlike most lobbying firms, Meenan PA pulls in most of its pay lobbying the Governor and Cabinet. The lead client was America’s Health Insurance Plans at $40,000 for the year, followed by 10 others at the $20,000 level.

AHIP also topped the legislative reports, where it was marked down for another $20,000. Nationwide Insurance and Prime Therapeutics also paid Meenan PA $20,000 for legislative lobbying work.

Most of the three-dozen other clients on Meenan’s reports also hail from the insurance industry — the firm’s specialty. Tim Meenan’s pre-lobbying career included overseeing the Florida Department of Insurance, including the Division of Risk Management.

Other insurance industry clients include the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, MetLife, the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors and Tower Hill Insurance Group.

Another client on the list is the Florida Fire Sprinkler Association, which has spent the past few Legislative Sessions trying to close loopholes that have allowed some South Florida condo buildings to delay installing fire sprinklers.

Meenan, recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Florida” by Florida Trend, could have earned as much as $1.2 million if each of their contracts paid top dollar.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 30. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2021 are due to the state in mid-May.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. James M. Mejuto

    February 11, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Those parasites who suck the blood from our citizens should not go unpunished.
    They daily go about their business contaminating the landscape.
    Jesus at Herod’s court revealed the entire situation of corruption
    and abuse.
    It is time we got rid of those money-changers, cleansing the temple courts

    When will we see corruption seated at the temple of Capitalism?

    Reply

  2. R. Gold

    February 11, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Despite Ms. Ryan’s personality? Or lack?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers