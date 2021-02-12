Personnel note: Rick Scott announces Matt Moon as NRSC’s deputy executive director

Another alumnus from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s past campaigns has come on board with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“I’m thrilled to announce Matt Moon as deputy executive director of the NRSC for the 2022 cycle,” said Scott, who this year chairs the campaign arm for Senate Republicans.

“Matt’s extensive experience in politics, government and advocacy, as well as his incredible work ethic and the passion he brings to everything he does, make him an invaluable addition to our team. He’s been at the forefront of major political campaigns and policy fights and I know he’ll bring the same dedication to our mission of winning back the Senate.”

Moon’s prior work includes serving as communications director for Scott’s 2014 reelection campaign for Florida Governor. He also worked as a senior advisor to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and as deputy research director for the Republican National Committee.

Most recently, he served as vice president for advocacy at Business Roundtable, where he lobbied for the tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump in 2017 and for implementing legislation for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Scott has hired a number of veterans from his previous campaigns and his time as Governor to work at the NRSC in the 2022 election cycle, when Republicans need to net just one seat to retake a majority in the upper chamber.

NRSC Director of Media Affairs Priscilla Ivasco worked in the Florida Republican’s Senate office and on his 2018 Senate campaign, when Scott defeated Democrat Bill Nelson to flip a long-time blue seat. Ivasco also worked as deputy director of external affairs for Scott while he was Governor.

Chris Hartline, previously Scott’s communications director, also moved over to the NRSC in December.

He also hired Florida veteran Daria Grastara as digital director at the NRSC. She was the digital advertising director for Trump’s reelection bid. She also held positions with the National Republican Congressional Committee and former Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign before that.