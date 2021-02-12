Rick Scott demands Joe Biden apologize for not calling Benjamin Netanyahu yet

Florida’s junior Senator offered the Joe Biden White House some unsolicited advice Friday, urging an immediate call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As well, Rick Scott added, the President of the United States should apologize for the “grave mistake” of not making the call sooner, especially in light of having called Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Scott spotlighted what a media release called a “disturbing” report from CNN that Biden had called the leaders of other countries, including China.

“President Biden’s failure to call Prime Minister Netanyahu is unacceptable and sends a deeply troubling message on the priorities of the United States under his Administration. It is unconscionable that Biden would restore aid to the Palestinians, who openly support terrorism, wage war against Israel and do not recognize its existence, before having a discussion with Israel’s prime minister. President Biden must apologize for this grave mistake and immediately make clear his commitment to uphold the longstanding and special partnership between the United States and Israel,” Scott asserted.

After telling the President to demonstrate contrition for not having called Netanyahu, who faces an election next month, Scott offered a reminder of his pro-Israel bona fides.

“As both Governor and Florida’s U.S. Senator, I have travelled to Israel several times and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli leaders,” Scott asserted.

Indeed, in 2019 Scott last visited in one of his first trips as U.S. Senator. He went to the Western Wall and prayed for a thus-far unfulfilled hope for Venezuelan regime change.

Back when he was Governor, he visited Israel also as recently as 2017, meeting with Netanyahu.

The Senator urged that Biden should reach out immediately.

“It is unbelievable that President Biden would call Communist China’s General Secretary Xi, a dictator and adversary, before connecting with our ally, Israel. The call should happen today.”

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Scott has mourned Biden’s failure to reach out to someone. Scott complained that Biden hadn’t called him yet late last month.

“He’s not called me to say ‘Oh, how can I be helpful in the things that are important to your state,’” Scott lamented on the Fox News Rundown podcast. “He doesn’t care one iota.”