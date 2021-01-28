Rick Scott complains Joe Biden hasn’t called him yet

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott questions President Joe Biden‘s rhetorical commitment to the theme of “unity,” noting in a podcast interview that Biden had yet to reach out to him in his first week in office.

“He’s not called me to say ‘Oh, how can I be helpful in the things that are important to your state’,” Scott said on the Fox News Rundown podcast released Thursday morning. “He doesn’t care one iota. He just has this radical left agenda he’s fulfilling, but it’s not good for American families.

“President Biden’s been pretty disappointing to me,” Scott noted. “I went to his Inauguration. He gave a talk about unity. And then he spent the next seven days, doing everything but unity.”

Like most Republicans in Washington, Scott adamantly opposes the raft of first-week executive orders issued by The White House.

The “unbelievable number of executive orders,” asserts Scott, demonstrates that Biden has “zero interest in working with Congress.”

Though Scott did previously laud Biden’s “Buy American” executive order, he has had criticism for virtually every other edict in the White House’s first seven days.

Scott, a first-term Republican from Naples, chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which runs Senate campaigns.

He lacks seniority in the Senate, and consistently has been among the wing of the party that is most likely to vote against Biden’s interests, such as recent no votes against the Cabinet nominations of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

The Senator also mounted in the same segment a pre-Impeachment Trial defense of former President Donald Trump, arguing that the President did not incite the riot at the Capitol Jan. 6.

“I don’t know anybody who doesn’t believe those individuals who came to the Capitol should be held accountable. The President should have spoken up faster when they came in the Capitol. But the President didn’t say ‘break in the Capitol’,” Scott said.

Forty five Republicans voted that the trial itself was unconstitutional, and all expectations are that a conviction of Trump is all but impossible given the numbers.