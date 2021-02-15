Consumers, workers’ rights coalition push back against COVID-19 liability protections

A coalition of consumer and workers’ rights groups voiced opposition on Monday to the legislative effort to create COVID-19 liability protections in Florida.

The opposition comes as Republican leaders fast-track several bills that would shield businesses, schools and healthcare providers from COVID-19 related lawsuits.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, AFL-CIO Political Director Rich Templin warned the proposals offer near “blanket immunity” to employers.

The AFL-CIO represents more than 1.3 million workers in Florida.

“Our members are scared of this legislation,” Templin said, noting the lack of PPE and health measures enacted by businesses during the pandemic’s early stages. “It’s that simple. We are looking at a bill that writes a blank check to businesses and encourages bad behavior in the future.”

Proponents contend the protections are needed to fend off frivolous, cash-grabbing lawsuits.

They also suggest the protections can reassure weary business owners operating amid the pandemic — a necessary component to Florida’s economic recovery.

However, Vicki Gonzalez, a registered nurse and Service Employees International Union local leader, noted the legislation offers no protections to frontline workers.

What’s more, she lamented that plaintiffs would need to prove gross negligence instead of simple negligence under the proposal.

“It’s even more offensive for lawmakers to claim this legislation, shielding reckless and irresponsible companies from accountability, somehow protects frontline employees,” Gonzalez said. “In fact, the bill would reward businesses and healthcare providers who are careless during the pandemic and it would discourage employers from being diligent in protecting their patients, customers and employees.”

Notably, the bills’ protections would apply retroactively if signed into law.

Attorney Michael Levine, who represents the family of a Publix employee who died while infected with COVID-19, said it is necessary to hold wrong-doing companies accountable.

“Publix made that decision to prohibit masks because they were worried that the masks would scare off customers,” Levine said, later adding “that shameful decision to put profits ahead of the safety of its own workers — that’s what’s devastated my clients and left them without their father. “

The Republican effort to create COVID-19 liability protections includes SB 72 and SB 74 by Sen. Jeff Brandes, and HB 7 by Rep. Lawrence McClure.

While it is unclear how many COVID-19 related lawsuits exist, a Florida Chamber poll suggests Floridians support COVID-19 liability protections.

According to the poll, 74% of likely voters said they support business protections, and 78% favor protections for doctors, hospitals and nursing homes.

Last week, House Minority Co-Leader Evan Jenne said Democrats will push back against the legislation.