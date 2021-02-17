Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Madison Rowe

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.17.21

Headlines

Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Madison Rowe

Rowe joined Amanda Bevis and Julie Fazekas at Red Hills Strategies last month.

on

Red Hills Strategies has tripled its production levels in just two years with the addition of its third full-time team member since the firm opened in late 2018.

Madison Rowe joined Amanda Bevis and Julie Fazekas at Red Hills Strategies last month.

The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include future Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

“Madison Rowe is an extremely valuable addition to our team,” Bevis said. “Having worked on Capitol Hill and on Congressional campaigns, Madison is both hard-working and politically-savvy.”

Rowe moved to Tallahassee this year from Washington, D.C., where she was a legislative correspondent for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican from Tennessee.

She previously interned for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rowe got to know the Red Hills team while working for now-U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin’s campaign last cycle. She is a Florida native who grew up in Lithia and earned her degree from Florida State University.

“With the expansion of our team, we’re upping our game,” continued Bevis. “Our clients expect a lot from us, and we plan to deliver.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Everglades Foundation offers nod to Wilton Simpson’s push for more restoration work north of Lake O