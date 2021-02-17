Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Madison Rowe

Red Hills Strategies has tripled its production levels in just two years with the addition of its third full-time team member since the firm opened in late 2018.

Madison Rowe joined Amanda Bevis and Julie Fazekas at Red Hills Strategies last month.

The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include future Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, TECO Energy, Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

“Madison Rowe is an extremely valuable addition to our team,” Bevis said. “Having worked on Capitol Hill and on Congressional campaigns, Madison is both hard-working and politically-savvy.”

Rowe moved to Tallahassee this year from Washington, D.C., where she was a legislative correspondent for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican from Tennessee.

She previously interned for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rowe got to know the Red Hills team while working for now-U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin’s campaign last cycle. She is a Florida native who grew up in Lithia and earned her degree from Florida State University.

“With the expansion of our team, we’re upping our game,” continued Bevis. “Our clients expect a lot from us, and we plan to deliver.”