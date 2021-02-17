AFP, LIBRE Initiative launch ad campaign supporting school choice bill

Americans for Prosperity-Florida and the LIBRE Initiative-Florida are teaming up in support of a bill that would streamline and expand eligibility for the state’s school choice options.

The groups are launching a six-figure campaign that includes advertising, digital outreach, direct mail, and grassroots engagement that educates Floridians on the benefits SB 48 would have for students and families, while urging them to contact their legislator in support of the bill.

A sample mailer thanks Senate President Wilton Simpson for supporting the bill and says the measure “prioritizes students and families,” “streamlines programs for Florida families,” and “empowers students with more opportunities to learn.”

A radio ad states, “This public health crisis has shown our one-size-fits-all education system does not meet the needs of every child. SB 48 rethinks education and provides needed flexibility for students and families, giving students the tools and resources they need to unleash their potential. You can make a difference and improve your education system by visiting fledreform.com to tell your lawmaker to support SB 48.”

The bill, sponsored by Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., would sunset the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and Hope scholarship and move the students currently receiving them to the Family Empowerment Scholarship.

It would also merge the McKay Scholarship Program for Students with Disabilities and the Gardiner Scholarship Program, creating a new program for students with unique abilities called the McKay-Gardiner Scholarship Program.

“It’s time lawmakers and the government become as innovative as families have been in finding new ways for their kids to learn during this pandemic. The status quo leaves too many families and students without access to an individualized learning experience,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said.

“This bill is what we need to give more families the resources and flexibility they need to find the right environment for our kids to succeed. We look forward to reaching even more people through this campaign to show them how we need to focus our efforts on students rather than systems, and why they should support this bill.”

The LIBRE Initiative – FL Grassroots Engagement Director Juan Martinez added, “Now more than ever, Florida families need greater choice when deciding an education plan that works for their children. This is especially the case for Florida’s Latino community that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 school closures and a lack of high-speed internet.

“If enacted, SB 48 will help streamline the state’s education scholarship programs and make it easier for families to choose an educational setting where they can thrive and find fulfilment. We urge lawmakers in Tallahassee to pass this legislation without delay.”

A copy of the direct mail ad is below.