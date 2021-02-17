‘It will be historic in nature’: Ocoee Massacre descendants may soon receive compensation

Sen. Randolph Bracy is optimistic that Ocoee Massacre descendants will soon be compensated by the Florida Legislature.

Speaking Wednesday at a press conference outside the Senate Chamber, Bracy told reporters Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls have signaled support ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session.

“I believe that we’re going to be able to accomplish that this year,” Bracy said. “I have been in talks and negotiations with the Speaker and the Senate President about reparations, compensation.”

Bracy, an Orlando Democrat, said descendants would likely receive scholarships, similar to the Legislature’s approach toward the Rosewood Massacre.

In 1994, the Legislature passed a $2.1 million reparations bill to make amends for the 1923 attack.

Among other allocations, the package contained $100,000 in college scholarships for Rosewood descendants and other minorities, the Sun-Sentinel reported in 1994.

While the dollar amount remains up in the air, Bracy said the Attorney General’s Office would verify eligibility.

“There already is a recurring pot of money that goes to Rosewood descendants,” Bracy explained. “Ocoee descendants would be added to that money with the intention of that pot of money increasing.”

Bracy’s announcement comes a year after he successfully sponsored a bill requiring the Ocoee Massacre to be taught in schools.

During that time, he also proposed reparations for Ocoee Massacre descendants. The proposal, while unsuccessful, offered “$150,000 per individual who was killed, injured, or otherwise victimized” in the massacre.

Bracy said his latest compensation effort will be addressed through the budget, not legislation.

“I don’t think we’re going to try to go to the bill route because I think it’ll be laborious,” he said. “I think we’re going to do it strictly through the budget.”

Upwards of 60 African Americans were killed during the Ocoee Massacre, according to some estimates.

The attack began after a Black man attempted to vote in the Central Florida community.

The massacre is widely considered among the bloodiest in American political history.

“It will be historic in nature,” Bracy said. “The only time in this country that a reparations bill has passed was the Rosewood Bill in 1994 and so I believe we’re going to do it again.”