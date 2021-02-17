South Florida sees another 37 COVID-19 deaths, nears 700K total cases

Another 37 people have died from COVID-19 in South Florida, marking the 25th day out of the past 27 the region has seen at least 30 new deaths reported.

With another 2,815 cases also reported Wednesday, South Florida has seen just under 700,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic’s start. The region will certainly cross that threshold by Thursday’s report.

South Florida’s three major counties — Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach — have seen a combined 78 people hospitalized per day over the last week. That’s a slight increase from the week prior. While Broward’s hospitalization totals are down week-to-week, Miami-Dade’s are increasing.

Miami-Dade is not yet nearing the approximately 50 people hospitalized per day at the worst of the post-holiday spike. The county has averaged 34 hospitalizations per day over the last week.

Cases are still going down in all three counties. Raw case counts and the case positivity rate has consistently trended downward for weeks, showing the virus is spreading more slowly.

But the death toll has yet to follow a similar trend. With another 37 deaths recorded Wednesday, South Florida has now seen 9,874 COVID-19 patients die. At the current pace, South Florida could cross 10,000 deaths by early next week.

Miami-Dade County has now seen more than 380,000 vaccine doses administered. That number sits at nearly 340,000 in Palm Beach and just over 330,000 in Broward. That’s a total of more than 1.05 million.

Miami-Dade also leads the region in completed vaccinations, at nearly 136,000. Broward has fully vaccinated nearly 119,000 people. That number is just over 106,000 in Palm Beach County. That’s more than 361,000 total completed vaccines in South Florida.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 34 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 22 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,754 new confirmed cases per day, 7.5% positivity rate, 8,154 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,507 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 3-9: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,573 new confirmed cases per day, 7.1% positivity rate, 9,716 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,795 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 10-16: 34 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 24 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,349 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 7,882 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,480 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 943 new confirmed cases per day, 7.7% positivity rate, 6,273 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,622 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 3-9: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 861 new confirmed cases per day, 7.1% positivity rate, 8,576 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,891 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 10-16: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 768 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 6,767 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,880 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Jan. 27-Feb. 2: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 657 new confirmed cases per day, 7.8% positivity rate, 8,083 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,761 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 3-9: 21 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 524 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 11,095 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,321 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 10-16: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 485 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate, 5,386 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,658 vaccines completed per day