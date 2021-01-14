COVID-19 case positivity rate dropping in South Florida, but hospitalization numbers remain concerning

The COVID-19 case positivity rate has now dropped by more than one percentage point in the past week in all three major South Florida counties.

The share of tests coming back positive can be an indication as to how fast the virus is spreading in a given area. A drop of more than a point in just one week is significant. It’s a sign the region may be coming down from a post-holiday resurgence of the virus, which sent case numbers soaring in the New Year.

As has been evident throughout this week, however, hospitalization numbers are still troubling in the tri-county area. Miami-Dade has been hovering around 50 newly-reported hospitalizations per day for several days now.

Newly-reported deaths are also up week-to-week in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, though are remaining steady in Broward County. Deaths and hospitalizations are lagging indicators, meaning those sickened during the holiday spike may now be seeking hospital care.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new vaccination site at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park in Fort Lauderdale. That site will operate Monday through Friday and will be available to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older along with frontline health care workers.

Up to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available per day. Appointments can be made online. No walk-ups are allowed.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Dec. 24-30: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,186 new confirmed cases per day, 10% positivity rate

— Dec. 31-Jan. 6: 31 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 16 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,748 new confirmed cases per day, 10.6% positivity rate

— Jan. 7-13: 49 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 29 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,643 new confirmed cases per day, 9.3% positivity rate

Broward

— Dec. 24-30: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 928 new confirmed cases per day, 8.7% positivity rate

— Dec. 31-Jan. 6: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,204 new confirmed cases per day, 9.9% positivity rate

— Jan. 7-13: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,256 new confirmed cases per day, 8.8% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Dec. 24-30: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 559 new confirmed cases per day, 8.7% positivity rate

— Dec. 31-Jan. 6: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 834 new confirmed cases per day, 10% positivity rate

— Jan. 7-13: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 842 new confirmed cases per day, 8.9% positivity rate