Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate subcommittee advances school voucher reform

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 2.17.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
Manny Diaz's sweeping voucher-program refrom seeks to streamline and simplify the whole process. Image via Colin Hackley.

Headlines

Senate subcommittee advances school voucher reform

The proposal moves next to the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

on

A Senate subcommittee advanced a sweeping proposal on Thursday that would dramatically transform Florida’s school voucher programs. 

The measure, SB 48, seeks to broaden school voucher eligibility and would allow parents to use taxpayer-backed education savings accounts to cover private school tuition and other costs.

Sponsored by Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education advanced the proposal along a party-line vote.

The 158-page bill proposes folding five voucher programs into two.

The measure would transfer students receiving scholarships through the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and the Hope Scholarship Program to the Family Empowerment Scholarship.

The bill also would merge the McKay Scholarship Program for Students with Disabilities and the Gardiner Scholarship Program. 

Together, they’d create the McKay-Gardiner Scholarship Program.

The intent, Diaz says, is to “streamline” the process.

Notably, that program would allow families in all state scholarship programs to have an education savings account. 

The savings accounts would permit families to spend the funding on pre-approved services, equipment and private school tuition. 

 The bill’s proponents argue the changes would make it easier for parents to navigate the state’s complex school voucher system. 

Moreover, school choice advocates contend that parents can best determine their child’s personal needs. 

“I still believe the parent is the best decision-maker for the child,” Diaz said.

Opponents, meanwhile, fear the proposal will short-change public education, particularly in struggling districts.

“I just think we can do better by our traditional public schools and we bring everybody up,” said Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville. “I don’t see that happening in this bill. I think it creates more division than anything in certain neighborhoods. Neighborhoods have been totally left out of upward mobility because nobody cares.”

Others including Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa contend that now is not the time for big changes.

“We’re amidst a pandemic,” Cruz said. “Schools and enrollments are all over the place and academic learning in my opinion is truly in disarray. Instead, we launch a whole new program in front of millions of unemployed parents. I just think it’s reckless to do this right now.”

Diaz’s proposal moves next to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach him at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.