Ashley Moody urges Joe Biden to reinstate ICE operation targeting sex offenders

Moody is joined by 17 other state attorneys general.

Attorney General Ashley Moody urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to reconsider his decision to end a law enforcement operation that targeted convicted sex offenders who reside within the country illegally.

In a letter signed by 17 state attorneys general, the coalition stressed the cancelation of Operation Talon may “embolden” sexual predators seeking entry into the United States and may aggravate sexual assault issues within immigrant communities.

The letter was also addressed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson.

“The reversal of a federal enforcement operation created to prevent the molestation, rape and sex trafficking of women, men and children is extremely concerning to me,” Moody said. “As Attorney General, not a day goes by where I am not focused on how to end sex trafficking, especially the rape and torture of children—which, as a mother, disgusts me. It should also disgust President Biden, and that is why I am calling on his administration to immediately reinstate Operation Talon, to protect vulnerable populations from sexual abuse and help us end the disturbing epidemic of human trafficking in this country.”

Conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Operation Talon led to the arrest of more than 19,700 illegal aliens with sexual criminal offenses, according to the letter.

The letter further noted that human trafficking and sexual assault are “endemic issues” within migrant communities and at the border.

“The overwhelming majority of victims of sex and/or labor trafficking in the United States were foreign nationals, not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents,” the letter says, citing Polaris Project Data. “For cases in which citizenship status was known, 77.5% of trafficking victims (4,601 out of 5,939) were not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.”

In a press release, Moody described Biden’s decision as a “last-minute” cancelation.”

A copy of the letter is attached below.

Written By

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach him at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

