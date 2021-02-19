Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis announces flags soon will be at half staff for Rush Limbaugh

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis warns Joe Biden against Florida 'quarantine'
Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis announces flags soon will be at half staff for Rush Limbaugh

DeSantis offers tribute to a man who helped him along the way.

on

In West Palm Beach Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed expectations that he would order flags to half staff for fallen radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, a local.

The lowering will happen when funeral arrangements are announced, which DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice confirmed was protocol.

For those tracking the Governor’s messaging in the two days since the conservative talk show host died of lung cancer on Ash Wednesday, the lowering of the flag represents tribute, recognition, and respect for the man regarded by many as the standard bearer of American mainstream conservatism.

DeSantis, in an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Thursday, credited the just-deceased radio talk titan with helping him reach voters and ultimately win the Governor’s race.

“He had me on when I was running for Governor,” DeSantis said. “I was getting the tar kicked out of me every day and he had me on the week before the election in 2018. He didn’t have a lot of guests. I was honored to be on his show a couple of times.”

Hours before, DeSantis showed up on the Laura Ingraham show Wednesday night, describing Limbaugh as “the Babe Ruth of radio” and offering a unique insight into the more performative nature of the craft of the conservative commentator.

“He would have been great in radio even without the conservative thing. He’s just that talented. Obviously he was a conservative icon up there with (AntoninScalia, (RonaldReagan, and (William F.Buckley,” DeSantis said, invoking the conservative trinity of the former Supreme Court Justice, the Republican President of the 1980s, and the father of the postwar movement.

Describing Limbaugh as a “personal friend” and a “warm and decent man,” DeSantis said that he was “proud that [Limbaugh] was in the Southern Command down in Florida for so long’.”

Announcing the lowering of the flags came at an event flush with enthusiastic partisans. DeSantis clearly timed it to please a stacked crowd, showing that while Limbaugh may have passed on, his legacy is alive and well and in the Governor’s Mansion.

Democrats, including a potential 2022 opponent, were roiled.

“DeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to halfstaff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities,” tweeted Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Friday. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. tjb

    February 19, 2021 at 10:47 am

    DeSantis, are you joking when you described Rush as a ” “warm and decent man”.

    Half staff for a racist and hate monger. Why about half staff for the 30,000 Floridians who died from Covid 19.

    Reply

  2. James M. Mejuto

    February 19, 2021 at 10:49 am

    re: Lumbar: This foreign governor of Florida has no idea
    how the American flag is a symbol of honor.
    Lush Lumbar is not a ‘hero’ nor is he a patriot.
    Why in the world(except for republican politics)
    would anyone want to honor this asshole, yet
    he’s ordered the flags at half-staff.

    Reply

  3. Frankie M.

    February 19, 2021 at 10:56 am

    You’ve got to be shitting me. A pure limbaugh move designed to piss off anybody with a brain.

    Reply

  4. Chad Sexington

    February 19, 2021 at 11:20 am

    What a disgrace! Honoring a bigoted hatemonger who’s only achievement was sowing discourse and spreading racism, sexism, and encouraging idiocracy is an embarrassment to our state. Priorities, Ronnie D! Can you actually govern, or is pandering your only skill?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.