March 8, 2021
Personnel note: Mike Hernández joins LSN Partners to lead communications division
Ryan NicolMarch 8, 20213min0

Mike Hernandez Michael Hernandez
Hernandez is leaving his gig as a senior vice president at Mercury.

Communications vet Mike Hernández is moving over to LSN Partners to head the firm’s communications division.

LSN Partners is a Miami Beach-based consulting firm, offering services in business development, communications, government affairs and other areas. The organization also has national reach, extending to Washington, D.C. and elsewhere in the country.

Hernández joins the firm with an extensive communications resume. For more than three years, Hernández has served as a senior vice president at Mercury, a prominent public relations firm in its own right. Prior to that, Hernández served under former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez as his director of communications and a senior advisor. Giménez now serves in Congress, having won the seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District last cycle.

“Many of us at LSN have worked with Mike in one capacity or another over the last ten years,” said Marcelo Llorente, a co-managing partner at the organization. “Each time we were further impressed by his talent. We are happy to welcome Mike to the team.”

Hernández earned his communications degree from Florida International University (FIU). After a gig at FPL following graduation, Hernández spent four years at Balsera Communications as a senior associate working in government relations. He then moved to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party for a few years, first working as a political affairs director, then as the Hispanic communications director.

But Hernández has been bipartisan with his work. Though Giménez served in a nonpartisan office as Mayor, he ran for Congress as a Republican.

“It is his commitment, work ethic, determination and experience that makes Mike the right leader for our communications practice,” said Alex Heckler, founder of LSN and co-managing partner.

In addition to his experience in comms firms, Hernández has spent nearly two years as a political analyst for Telemundo 51 in South Florida. Hernández also serves as president of the FIU alumni association.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

