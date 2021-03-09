West Palm Beach election features two contested commission races

Two seats on the five-member West Palm Beach City Commission are on the ballot Tuesday night. The City Commission races are open to voters from all across West Palm Beach.

In District 2, Commissioner Corey Neering is stepping aside after serving three terms. Florida Atlantic University instructor Deandre Poole is competing against management consultant and nonprofit head Shalonda Warren to replace Neering.

Poole chairs the West Palm Beach Criminal Justice Advisory Board. He also sits on the West Palm Beach Sales-Surtax Advisory Committee, giving him experience with city government functions.

Warren, meanwhile, is CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast. The Palm Beach Post pointed to that experience in its recent endorsement of Warren.

“As a head of a nonprofit, she has built relationships with local civic leaders, elected officials and members of the business community to ensure that resources meet pressing needs,” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

Warren has the edge money-wise as well. She raised nearly $54,000 as of March 4, spending just over $45,000 of that haul. Included in that $54,000 total was a $1,000 loan, but the rest of the money came from outside contributions.

Poole, meanwhile, added nearly $30,000 in funds, but $17,000 of that pot came from his own pocket. He spent just under $6,200 in the race as of March 4.

In District 4, Commissioner Joe Peduzzi is facing a challenge from personal injury lawyer and political newbie Jonathan Jones.

The Post has endorsed Peduzzi, citing his experience.

“In his short time on the City Commission, he has served as West Palm Beach’s representative to the county Criminal Justice Commission’s Re-Entry Task Force, the National League of Cities, Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency and Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council,” the Post’s editorial board said.

Donors appear to be favoring the incumbent as well. Peduzzi posted nearly $58,000 in contributions as of March 4, including a $5,000 loan. That’s compared to just over $12,000 for Jones, a total which includes a $5,000 loan.

Peduzzi has outspent Jones $41,000 to $6,000.