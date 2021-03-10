House committee bids bon voyage to Key West voters’ cruise ship limits

A vote blurring party lines in the Senate Transportation committee ultimately said home rule does not extend to certain seaport regulation.

The bill’s (SB 426) sponsor, Bradenton Rep. Jim Boyd, contended streamlining certain seaport regulations by preempting local laws, leaving those regulations to the state and federal level, is good for commerce.

“The economic impact of these ports far extends beyond local jurisdictions,” Boyd said.

During the meeting, Boyd offered an amendment — which passed — to narrow the original bill. Now the legislation would only affect passenger ships at four of Florida’s 15 deep-water seaports, including Pensacola, Panama City, St. Petersburg and Key West. Boyd said Key West is the only city that currently docks large passenger ships.

“We’re trying to preserve the right of ports to operate in the way they see fit, and we’re not trying to impede their ability to do that in any way. We’ve refined it and refined it,” Boyd said.

But the bill is still a direct counter to a referendum passed by Key West citizens to limit cruise ships in their town.

In November, voters in Key West amended the city’s charter to block large cruise ships from docking. Around two-thirds of Key West voters voted to limit the capacity of cruise ships that can dock at the tourist destination’s port, to limit the number of passengers who can disembark and to prioritize cruise lines with the best health records. Support for the measures came after headlines blared the plight of COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships.

The bill voids any previous provisions passed by local governments regulating seaports.

A representative from Key West opposed the legislation.

“I don’t think there’s a carve out or a movement that can take care of it from our standpoint. The city has to oppose anything that infringes upon nearly 200 years of local control of our port. We’d like to continue to have local control, and we’re here to support our voter’s voice from this past election,” Justin Salzberg said.

Other detractors of the legislation said the economic argument doesn’t hold water because Key West’s economy is doing fine.

“The Key’s economy is doing great. Currently the sales and bed taxes are higher than they were before the pandemic,” a representative for the Florida Ports for Economic Independence said.

Support for the bill follows a growing trend over the last few years of the legislature passing laws preempting local regulations. A report from nonprofit, nonpartisan research institute Integrity Florida highlights the effects of past and current legislation broadening the state’s ability to override the home rule authority of local governments, ultimately labeling preemption laws as “impeding local ability to respond to local challenges”.

And while other preemption legislation this Session neatly parted along party lines, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing, this Senate bill was different.

The final vote was 6-2.

Key West Sen. Ana Maria Rodiguez sided with her constituents and voted against the bill. Joining her was Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.

But Sen. Randolph Bracy and Sen. Sherwin Jones, both Democrats, voted to support the bill.

“Yesterday, I was in the same position that you are in right now with a bill that you came in and you supported,” Jones said. “So, I’m going to return that favor to you, with the understanding that you listen to the stakeholders.”

All other supporters of the bill were Republicans.

The Senate bill still has two more committee stops. The next one is Community Affairs.

A companion House bill (HB 267) sits in Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, its second of three committee stops.