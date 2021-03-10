Each major South Florida county has now administered at least 500K COVID-19 vaccine doses

All three major South Florida counties have each delivered at least 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots as the fight to inoculate the region continues.

Broward and Palm Beach counties sit just above that threshold. Broward has administered more than 509,000, while Palm Beach has placed nearly 508,000 shots in arms. Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous county, has administered close to 667,000 shots.

In total, vaccinators have doled out more than 1.68 million shots. Close to 600,000 people are fully vaccinated across the three counties.

The region recorded another 2,132 cases in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Department of Health. That means South Florida has now recorded more than 748,000 COVID-19 cases in total.

Another 40 individuals died after contracting COVID-19 in the region. That makes up the bulk of the new deaths recorded statewide.

Wednesday’s death toll, though still high, is a 33% drop from Tuesday’s sky-high total. Overall, 10,659 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Deaths are down week-to-week in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties but are up in Broward.

Case counts are down in all three counties, however. The case positivity rate sits below 6% over the past seven days in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. In Broward, that number is at 6.1%.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Feb. 17-23: 42 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 18 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,203 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 6,815 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,075 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 24-March 2: 36 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 21 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,275 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 13,719 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,749 vaccines completed per day

— March 3-9: 44 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 17 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,160 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 15,603 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,016 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Feb. 17-23: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 725 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate, 5,846 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,497 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 24-March 2: 26 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 679 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 8,337 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,675 vaccines completed per day

— March 3-9: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 13 newly-reported deaths per day, 643 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 9,616 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,941 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Feb. 17-23: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 429 new confirmed cases per day, 6.3% positivity rate, 6,872 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,130 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 24-March 2: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 390 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 6,510 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,431 vaccines completed per day

— March 3-9: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 366 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 7,790 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,599 vaccines completed per day