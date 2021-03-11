March 10, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Randy Fine’s moment of silence in schools measure clears final committee unanimously
Image via Colin Hackley.

Kelly HayesMarch 10, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel OKs removing VISIT FLORIDA’s sunset clause

HeadlinesInfluence

GOP Senators back vote-by-mail overhaul

HeadlinesInfluence

House subcommittee advances proposal to repeal Florida no-fault law

FLAPOL012721CH057
The bill would prohibit teachers from making suggestions on how to use the time.

Rep. Randy Fine’s bill to require teachers to set aside a moment of silence during school is heading to the House floor. 

The House Education and Employment Committee unanimously approved the bill (HB 529) Wednesday evening, passing it to the House.

The legislation would call on principles to require teachers to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence each day during first period classes in public schools. The bill would prohibit teachers from making suggestions about the nature of any reflection during the moment of silence, and instead encourages teachers to discuss the pause with students’ parents or guardians, with them giving their children direction on how best to use the time.

Critics of the legislation fear the bill is just another measure to blur the lines between church and state.

However, Fine argued the bill is intended to give students an opportunity to take some time ahead of the school day to reflect — regardless of religious affiliation.

“Every child can benefit from a time, whether you’re Jewish or Christian or you don’t believe in God at all, every child will benefit from this time to be centered before the beginning of the day,” Fine said.

Current law allows school boards to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week for classes to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

The bill faced opposition from Democrats in its first committee, but has gone on to gain bipartisan approval.

Rep. Chris Latvala, chair of the House Education and Employment Committee, mentioned a similar bill the legislature attempted to pass last year. That bill (HB 737) was sponsored by former Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels, and made it to the House floor with unanimous approval from all of its committees.

“I haven’t seen the same bipartisanship, so to speak, this year,” Latvala said at the meeting. “And the difference between this bill and last year’s bill is the person who sponsored it, and the party who sponsored it, and so that’s just something that I wanted to point out. But nevertheless, it’s a good bill, whether a Republican sponsors it or a Democrat sponsors it.”

Several organizations waived in opposition to the bill, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, American Atheists and the Florida National Organization for Women. Rabbi Schneur Oirechman spoke in support of the bill.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 282) filed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, is on to its second committee out of three.

Post Views: 19

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislation to patch gaps in behavioral health care moves forward

nextSenate panel offers lukewarm support to optometrist scope-of-practice expansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories