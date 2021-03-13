Gov. Ron DeSantis reappoints Maximo Alvarez, Jorge Gonzalez to FSU Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Maximo Alvarez and Jorge Gonzalez to Florida State University’s Board of Trustees.

The two will continue to serve on the the 13-member governing board for the university following confirmation by the Senate.

Alvarez, who is from Doral, is the founder and president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors.

The reappointed trustee was born in Havana, Cuba, and came to the U.S. at 13 as part of Operation Pedro Pan. He volunteers with the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, Hope for Vision, the Transplant Foundation, The First Tee, the Miami Children’s Hospital and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Alvarez attended Belmont Abbey College before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from FSU.

Alvarez was first appointed to the board in 2015 to replace Allan G. Bense of Panama City, who was appointed in 2011 and served as board chairman from June 2012 to June 2015. Alvarez’s initial term ended Jan. 6 of this year.

Gonzalez, who is from Miramar Beach, serves as the president and chief executive officer of land development organization The St. Joe Company, which is Florida’s second largest private landowner.

He has been involved with Enterprise Florida, the Bay Economic Development Alliance, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Northwest Florida Manufacturer’s Council, Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.