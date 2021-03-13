March 13, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappoints Maximo Alvarez, Jorge Gonzalez to FSU Board of Trustees
Alvarez and Gonzalez.

Kelly HayesMarch 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida retailers expect exponential import growth as year progresses

FederalHeadlines

Democrats, allies launch ads touting relief bill, attacking Republicans

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions

alvarez_gonzalez
Alvarez is the president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, and Gonzalez serves as president The St. Joe Company.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Maximo Alvarez and Jorge Gonzalez to Florida State University’s Board of Trustees.

The two will continue to serve on the the 13-member governing board for the university following confirmation by the Senate.

Alvarez, who is from Doral, is the founder and president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors.

The reappointed trustee was born in Havana, Cuba, and came to the U.S. at 13 as part of Operation Pedro Pan. He volunteers with the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, Hope for Vision, the Transplant Foundation, The First Tee, the Miami Children’s Hospital and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Alvarez attended Belmont Abbey College before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from FSU.

Alvarez was first appointed to the board in 2015 to replace Allan G. Bense of Panama City, who was appointed in 2011 and served as board chairman from June 2012 to June 2015. Alvarez’s initial term ended Jan. 6 of this year.

Gonzalez, who is from Miramar Beach, serves as the president and chief executive officer of land development organization The St. Joe Company, which is Florida’s second largest private landowner.

He has been involved with Enterprise Florida, the Bay Economic Development Alliance, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, Northwest Florida Manufacturer’s Council, Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Gonzalez earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.

Gov. Rick Scott initially appointed Gonzalez in 2018 to fill a vacant seat for a term beginning Jan. 12, 2018, and ending Jan. 6, 2021.

The university’s Board of Trustees is composed of six members appointed by the Governor, five members appointed by the Florida Board of Governors, the Chair of the Faculty Senate and the Student Body President.

Back in November, DeSantis made two new appointments to the FSU Board of Trustees, including Forge Capital Partners co-founder Peter Collins and former Governor’s Mansion Commission member Deborah Sargeant, who are awaiting Senate confirmation.

Post Views: 61

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGrey Dodge to drop out of HD 6 race and endorse Philip 'Griff' Griffitts

nextNetflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories