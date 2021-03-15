Pinellas Co. joins Hillsborough in reaching 200K vaccinated against COVID-19

Pinellas County has caught up with Hillsborough County in hitting a landmark in vaccine distributio, reaching 200,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 over the weekend.

The county has vaccinated 200,608 individuals, including 108,826 who have completed the vaccine series, according to the latest state vaccination data. Those who have finished vaccinations include 105,842 who have received a second dose of a two-dose series, and 2,984 who have received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Pinellas crossed the marker over the weekend, in which the county vaccinated 3,661 individuals.

Hillsborough County, which reached 200,000 vaccinated last Thursday, has now vaccinated 225,151 people, including 115,316 who have completed their vaccination series. Over the weekend, the county vaccinated 2,200 individuals.

As the counties make strides in vaccinations, they are also reporting less and less cases of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Hillsborough County confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19 — 244 cases on Saturday and 189 cases on Sunday, according to Florida Department of Health data released Monday.

Hillsborough County reported five additional hospitalizations in its latest report, but saw no new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 115,912 cases of COVID-19, and 1,555 ensuing deaths.

The county’s positivity rate came in at 6.17% on Saturday and 7.88% on Sunday. The county has maintained a positivity rate under 10%, an indicator of mass community spread, for the past few weeks.

Pinellas County confirmed 281 over the weekend, including 152 cases on Saturday and 129 cases on Sunday.

The county reported nine new deaths in the latest report, and three additional hospitalizations. So far, 69,192 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, and has tallied 1,510 deaths.

Pinellas has maintained a positivity rate around 5% for the past two weeks, a trend kept over the weekend, in which the county reported rates of 5.10% and 6.49%.