March 15, 2021
Rick Scott urges Joe Biden budget head to ‘protect Americans’ from COVID-19 relief bill
Rick Scott wants another look at the relief bill. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

SEN-RICK-SCOTT-FL
Biden has no history of taking Scott's advice.

A Senator from Florida is urging Joe Biden‘s head of the Office of Management and Budget to “protect Americans” from the relief bill the administration is currently promoting.

As relief checks drop into the decimated bank accounts of many Americans, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote OMB Acting Director Rob Fairweather urging what a media release from the Senator’s office calls the “rescission of more than $668 billion of wasteful and misguided funding included in the Democrats’ massive and untargeted $1.9 trillion ‘COVID’ spending bill.”

“Biden’s “American Rescue Plan Act” is full of wasteful spending that has nothing to do with the crisis,” the Senator wrote Fairweather.

And Scott, who benefited as Governor of Florida from GOP legislative hegemony for eight Legislative Sessions, bemoaned a “process” in which it did not matter that no Republicans voted for the legislation.

“Democrats are living in a fantasyland where debt doesn’t matter, spending has no consequences and inflation is impossible,” the Senator from Naples protested.

Scott targets money for Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, for PBS, and for a proposed expansion of “the failure of Obamacare” as just some of the items he wants to pull.

“The families I represent in Florida deserve to have their taxpayer dollars protected,” Scott reminds Fairweather.

It is highly unlikely that the Biden administration will consider this request from Scott.

The Senator continues to message on the bill despite the fact that the money has been conjured and the checks are headed out the door.

Earlier in the day, Scott made the case that local and state leaders should return excess relief money when asked by Fox News Channel anchors whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should do so.

Scott, who was Florida Governor through 2018, expressed hope “that every Mayor, every Governor says ‘money I don’t need, I’m going to give it back to the federal government.’”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

