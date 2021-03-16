March 16, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Senate panel advances pandemic scam crackdown
Aaron Bean's bill advanced in committee Tuesday. Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 16, 20214min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Pandemic deaths in Florida climb past 33K

HeadlinesInfluence

House gives boost to pharmacist vaccination power

2022Headlines

Group targets Stephanie Murphy, Charlie Crist districts with immigration robocalls

FLAPOL012721CH155
The bill would establish felony charges for pandemic scammers.

Legislation cracking down on pandemic scams that passed the House unanimously earlier this month is finally moving in the Senate, having cleared the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday with little evidence of controversy or opposition.

The bill (SB 1608), sponsored by President Pro Tempore Aaron Bean, would enhance penalties against phony COVID-19 vaccines and personal protective equipment and those malefactors who sell or misrepresent them on websites, in emails, and other forms of media.

The crimes would be classified as third degree felonies under the bill. Successive infractions, meanwhile, would constitute second degree felonies.

According to a committee bill analysis, people would get locked up were this to become law: “The Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) preliminarily estimates that the bill will have a ‘positive indeterminate’ prison bed impact (an unquantifiable increase in prison beds).”

Bean described exploitation of “fear and uncertainty” by bad actors in what was a brief and undramatic discussion of the proposal

Asked about the need for the legislation by Sen. Jason Pizzo, the South Florida Democrat chairing the committee, Bean noted dozens of complaints and more from around the country of people phonily promising legitimate supplies and vaccines.

“As of Dec. 2020, the Better Business Bureau had received 96 complaints in Florida related to COVID-19 and promises made that were never delivered, and numerous others around the country of people that have scammed the government by promising … and not delivering,” Bean said.

The NAACP Florida Conference and League of Women Voters Florida had representation on hand in support of Bean’s bill.

The House version (HB 9), sponsored by Rep. Ardian Zika, was priority legislation of Speaker Chris Sprowls. It passed early in the Session.

However, the path in the Senate is somewhat more elongated. Both Judiciary and Rules are ahead before a floor vote.

Post Views: 42

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis committee continues raking in cash

nextNarrowed local energy preemption bill powers through Senate panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories