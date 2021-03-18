March 18, 2021
Second House committee clears free-standing emergency room proposal

Haley BrownMarch 18, 2021

Hospital Emergency Room
Patients are inadvertently going to hospitals instead of urgent care.

A second House committee unanimously advanced legislation from Rep. Traci Koster to stop consumers from getting surprised with huge medical bills after receiving care in a free-standing hospital emergency room.

The politically popular idea was approved by members of the Healthcare Appropriations Subcommittee, who voted 14-0 in favor of the bill (HB 1157).

Because hospitals are allowed to operate a free-standing emergency department at a separate location from the main hospital, patients mistake free-standing emergency departments for urgent care centers — a mistake that can be pricey. The average cost for primary care at an urgent care center is $193. A visit to the emergency room averages upward of $2,000.

“Consumers sometimes mistake these free-standing emergency departments for urgent care centers, because they often look and feel just like urgent care centers. As a result, consumers are often surprised to receive a hospital bill with emergency department rates, including unexpected facilities fees,” Koster said.

Under the bill, free-standing emergency departments must post signage to let visitors know the facility is not for urgent care.

Hospitals would also be required to post a notice on their website, including a link to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) website, which would be updated to include a description of the differences between an urgent care and a hospital, and examples of cost differences. Hospitals are licensed and regulated by the AHCA.

Hospital advertising would also be affected.

The bill received no pushback in its second committee stop. It now moves to its last House committee, Health and Human Services Committee.

Companion legislation (SB 1976) in the Senate is assigned to three committees but hasn’t moved yet.







