March 19, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

‘I am unapologetic’: Orange County Mayor bucks Gov. DeSantis’ criticism over vaccine expansion

Jason DelgadoMarch 19, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida set to surpass 750K completed COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Florida reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.19.21: Border skirmish — dignity — PPP extension — Nelson — STEM

demings
Demings moved to broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility ahead of state policies.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings pushed back against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday after DeSantis criticized his decision to drop the local minimum age for vaccinations to 40.

“I am unapologetic for making a decision in the best interest of my county,” Demings, a Democrat, told Florida Politics. “Before I made my announcement that lowered the vaccine eligibility age to 40, we notified the Florida Department of Emergency Management and followed up with a letter.”

The decision marked the second time Demings moved to broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility ahead of state policies.

Last week, he revised local standards to allow vaccinations for frontline workers, educators, and medically vulnerable people regardless of age.

“I was elected to work on the behalf of the citizens of Orange County and I take that responsibility seriously,” Demings added. “In my judgement, due to the depressed demand at the Convention Center, lowering the age was the right thing to do.”

Deming’s remarks come after he drew arrows from DeSantis early Friday.

Speaking at a press conference with Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, DeSantis characterized the Mayor’s decision as encroachment.

“It’s not his decision to make,” DeSantis said. “There’s a structure in the state of Florida in terms of how these decisions are made.”

Notably, the Mayor’s move breaks ranks with DeSantis’ “Seniors First” vaccine strategy.

The strategy, which originally conflicted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, prioritizes the elderly.

DeSantis noted that roughly 63% of Orange County’s senior population is vaccinated.

“Trying to do healthy 40-year-olds over finding maybe some more seniors to me would not be the direction that I would go,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis on Friday announced he will lower the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 on Monday.

As of Thursday morning, the state has administered nearly 7 million doses to 4.6 million people, including 2.6 million that have received their final shot. More than 3 million people 65 and older have been vaccinated.

Post Views: 47

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

nextSouth Florida set to surpass 750K completed COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Ron DeSantis lowers vaccine eligibility age to 50