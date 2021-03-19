Ron DeSantis lowers vaccine eligibility age to 50

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to lower the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 on Monday, he announced Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tallahassee, the Governor outlined his vision for the coming weeks of the vaccine rollout in light of a softer J&J shipment than the state was expecting.

“We think we’ve done pretty good this week with the 60 to 64,” DeSantis told reporters.

The move marks the latest development in the Governor’s “Seniors First” vaccine strategy. The strategy, which originally conflicted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, prioritized the elderly.

“I think we’ve had a huge response from seniors,” DeSantis said, calling it a relief for many.

The state is approaching a 70% vaccination rate among seniors, but the demand is slowing down. And he expects fewer members from younger age groups. Already, the age to 60 to 64 has showed less interest than seniors, perhaps because those who really wanted it because of comorbidities already had access.

“There’s just a certain critical mass of seniors that really want it,” DeSantis said.

The latest from the Governor comes the day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is dropping the minimum age for vaccinations to 40 at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site.

It’s the second time this month Demings has broadened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Orange County ahead of state policies. Early last week Demings revised Orange County standards to allow front-line workers, educators, and medically vulnerable people of any age to be vaccinated.

Demings said he is expanding the eligibility again because the county has capacity to vaccinate more people than are coming in currently, and because he sees a need.

As of Thursday morning, the state has administered nearly 7 million doses to 4.6 million people, including 2.6 million that have received their final shot. More than 3 million people 65 and older have been vaccinated.