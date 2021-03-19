March 19, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Florida reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

Jacob OglesMarch 19, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida set to surpass 750K completed COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

‘I am unapologetic’: Orange County Mayor bucks Gov. DeSantis’ criticism over vaccine expansion

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.19.21: Border skirmish — dignity — PPP extension — Nelson — STEM

Nurse with facemask holding Coronavirus COVID-19 swab test kit, PPE protective mask and gloves, tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample, PCR DNA RNA testing protocol process
More than 7 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.

Health officials in Florida on Friday again reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections. The state suffered another 54 previously unreported deaths, though that number shows the human toll of the coronavirus on the decline.

A daily update from the Department of Health shows the state has recorded 1,999,257 positive tests for individuals infected with the virus. That’s up 5,140 cases since the Thursday report.

The total includes 1,962,360 Florida residents to test positive, and another 36,897 from out-of-state who were tested here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday evening separately reported an uptick in mutated virus strains in Florida cases. Florida continues to report the highest number of infections of the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K., with 882 of the 5,567 known cases nationwide occurring in the Sunshine State.

Florida also has detected 21 of 48 known cases of the P.1 strain that first surfaced in Brazil, far more than any other state.

Less prevalent here, there have been nine known cases of the B.1.351 strain, first seen in South Africa, out of 180 known cases nationwide.

As for fatal cases, Florida health officials now report 33,273 total pandemic-related deaths. That includes 32,651 Florida residents and another 622 who lived elsewhere, but died here.

Health officials added 121,657 test results to its database on Thursday, of which 7,726 came back positive for COVID-19. That’s 6.35% of all tests, with the positivity rate for just new cases among Florida residents coming in at 5.02%. Health officials consider the spread of the virus contained as long as positivity rates stay below 10%.

Florida officials also report that more than 7 million doses of vaccine have been administered. That means 4,710,033 individuals have received at least one shot of the three approved vaccines on that market.

Of those, 138,419 individuals received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 2,478,676 have completed a two-dose regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 2,092,938 have received one shot of those vaccines but await a booster.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.

Post Views: 37

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 3.19.21: Border skirmish — dignity — PPP extension — Nelson — STEM

next'I am unapologetic': Orange County Mayor bucks Gov. DeSantis' criticism over vaccine expansion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Ron DeSantis lowers vaccine eligibility age to 50