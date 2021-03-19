Michael Carrere tapped for another term on USF Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Michael Carrere to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees, his office announced Friday.

Carrere is the former CEO of Lykes Brothers Inc., a cattle, citrus, farming, forestry, hunting, and land and water resource management company. He is a former member of the Florida Citrus Commission. Carrere has served on groups including the Krewe of Gasparilla, the American Meat Institute, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the University Club and Florida’s Natural Growers.

Prior to heading Lykes, Carrere served as vice president of business development and Compliance. He previously served as a director for Northeast Bank of Clearwater.

Lykes is a returning Board of Trustees member for USF. His term was set to expire this year and will be re-upped for another four year term, subject to Florida Senate confirmation.