Gov. DeSantis appoints five to the Leon County Children’s Services Council

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the appointment of five members to the Leon County Children’s Services Council (CSC).

The CSC provides children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative and other rehabilitative children’s services. The council has the power to distribute tax revenue to maintain services benefitting children in the county. The amount of tax revenue distributed is expected to be $8 million.

DeSantis appointed Paul Mitchell, Mark O’Bryant, Carmen Conner, Zandra Glenn and Liza McFadden to the council.

Members serve four-year terms, though the initial terms of the Governor’s appointees are staggered. There are no term limits.

The Council is tasked with providing an annual written report to the Board of County Commissioners, including information on the effectiveness of the program and a budget proposal, among other things.

Mitchell is a Partner at The Southern Group. Previously, he served as Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Financial Services, Department of Insurance and the Department of Education. Mitchell is the immediate past chair of the Florida Juvenile Justice Foundation.

O’Bryant is the president and CEO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Conner is the Principal at Leon County School’s Pineview Elementary School.

Glenn is a Senior Consultant at Financial Transformations. Previously, she served as an Assistant Pharmacy Professor at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

McFadden is the President of Liza and Partners. Previously, she served as president and CEO at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

The other five members of the ten-person council include the Superintendent of Leon County Schools, a school board member appointed by the Leon County School Board, the Department of Children and Families District Administrator or a designee, one County Commissioner as appointed by the Leon County Board of County Commissioners and a judge assigned to juvenile cases, as appointed by the Chief Judge.

The Leon County Board of County Commissioners recommended at least 15 candidates to the Governor to fill five (5) seats on the CSC. Candidates must have been a resident of Tallahassee for at least two years.