March 23, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Jimmy Patronis: Florida’s utility grid a result of hard work, forward thinking

Guest AuthorMarch 23, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill targeting transgender athletes moves in Senate despite LGBTQ pushback

FederalHeadlines

Democrats vow call on gun bills, but lack votes

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

State rescinds nursing home visitation orders

electric power wires in the Everglades florida
It is not a sprint; it’s a march and it takes hard work by serious people.

With large populations, no income taxes, business-friendly environments, and principles of limited government, Florida and Texas will forever serve as beacons of liberty and prosperity to the rest of the United States.

I know, however, we’ve all been monitoring the fallout related to Texas’ energy grid issues from last month’s winter storms.

As last year was one of the most active hurricane seasons in history — Florida is a leader in successfully recovering from disasters and specifically, we may be able to provide valuable technical assistance in bolstering the long-term sustainability of Texas’ power grid moving forward.

As a former Commissioner of Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC), I can say without a doubt that Florida is well-positioned to handle challenges to its electrical grid and I think it’s important that we recognize the hard work and forward thinking that made that possible.

For example, many of Florida’s major utilities have maintained a 20% margin of power for years, compared to the 13.5% of the Texas grid. Because Texas’ reserved margin was lower, there was not enough of extra-power to handle the demand.

The point needs be stressed: Florida’s ability to get to a 20% reserved margin of power — above peak usage — was not easy.

The PSC and private providers had to work together for years to make the right investments and strengthen the grid for these reserved margins. It is one of the reasons that when California goes through rolling back-outs in the summer, Florida doesn’t have to cut power to its citizens.

Additionally, Florida’s regulatory framework is much different compared to Texas.

The Florida PSC plays a much more hands-on role compared to Texas, which is why Florida makes substantial investments in generation, transmission and distribution, while many portions of the Texas grid failed because the price-point was valued over sustainability.

Lastly, there are two important takeaways from assessing Florida’s approach to power — first, we can all be proud of the work that our PSC Commissioners and utilities have done in keeping Florida powered. Second, energy policy shouldn’t be used for political football: building one of the most stable grids with low rates in the U.S. doesn’t happen by accident.

It is not a sprint; it’s a march and it takes hard work by serious people — and we’re lucky to have plenty of them in the Sunshine State.

___

Jimmy Patronis is Florida’s Chief Financial Officer.

Post Views: 33

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHuman trafficking bill clears Senate committee

nextWalt Disney World reveals design of Florida specialty license plate, proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories