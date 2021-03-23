South Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine push now over 2.2M doses, 800K completed vaccinations

South Florida’s tri-county area crossed multiple milestones in the COVID-19 vaccination effort Tuesday. The region has now administered more than 2.2 million shots distributed and more than 800,000 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Overall, more than half of seniors across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are now fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s Department of Health report. That number sits at 47% in Miami-Dade County, 51% in Broward County and 54% in Palm Beach County.

The region is Florida’s hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and progress on the vaccine front will go a long way to stemming the pandemic. Cases have stabilized in the region — except for a one-day spike in Miami-Dade — after a weeks-long stretch where new cases were declining.

That’s good news in that the virus is spreading more slowly than it was during the post-holiday wave, but it’s also discouraging that case counts appear to have hit a floor for now without reaching lower levels seen at other points during the outbreak.

Tuesday’s report saw 2,266 newly-reported cases in the region. That’s a fairly high mark relative to the past week or so, but the region also saw a large number of reported tests, which will of course reveal more positive tests.

South Florida’s tri-county area recorded 24 deaths Tuesday, a slight uptick from the low numbers seen the previous few days. Still, the death toll remains on a downward trajectory in all three major counties.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 2-8: 45 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 19 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,161 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 16,960 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,429 vaccinations completed per day

— March 9-15: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,077 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 18,469 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,220 vaccinations completed per day

— March 16-22: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,206 new confirmed cases per day, 6.6% positivity rate, 18,889 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,067 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 2-8: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 648 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 10,681 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,293 vaccinations completed per day

— March 9-15: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 592 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 11,721 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,169 vaccinations completed per day

— March 16-22: 17 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 617 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 11,333 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,333 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 2-8: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 357 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 8,987 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,304 vaccinations completed per day

— March 9-15: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 362 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 8,432 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,455 vaccinations completed per day

— March 16-22: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly-reported deaths per day, 317 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 6,156 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,140 vaccinations completed per day