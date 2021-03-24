Miami-Dade County reaches four straight weeks with at least 10K COVID-19 vaccine shots per day

Florida’s most populous county has now seen 28 straight days with at least 10,000 COVID-19 shots administered.

That streak dates back to the first day the state expanded vaccine availability to nearly 70 Miami-Dade County pharmacies. Now, the county could cross 1 million total doses administered as soon as this weekend.

Close to 2.28 million doses have been administered so far across South Florida’s tri-county area, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Nearly 830,000 people are fully vaccinated. That includes 49% of seniors in Miami-Dade, 52% of seniors in Broward and 55% in Palm Beach County.

The vaccination push, targeting Florida’s most vulnerable demographics, has helped drive down the death toll. South Florida recorded just 16 new deaths in Wednesday’s Department of Health report. Though the region is nearing 11,000 total deaths during the pandemic, the pace of deaths has noticeably slowed over the past week.

The tri-county area also saw just over 2,000 newly-reported cases Wednesday. That brings the regional total to more than 776,000 since the pandemic began.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 3-9: 44 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 17 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,123 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 17,598 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,485 vaccinations completed per day

— March 10-16: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,069 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 18,703 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,351 vaccinations completed per day

— March 17-23: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,208 new confirmed cases per day, 6.6% positivity rate, 19,303 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,829 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 3-9: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 13 newly-reported deaths per day, 640 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 10,929 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,269 vaccinations completed per day

— March 10-16: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 598 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 12,161 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,523 vaccinations completed per day

— March 17-23: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 6 newly-reported deaths per day, 612 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 11,273 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,303 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 3-9: 11 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 365 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 8,715 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,262 vaccinations completed per day

— March 10-16: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 351 new confirmed cases per day, 5.6% positivity rate, 8,327 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,439 vaccinations completed per day

— March 17-23: 10 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 2 newly-reported deaths per day, 322 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 6,436 vaccine doses administered per day, 1,999 vaccinations completed per day