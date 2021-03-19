March 19, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

South Florida set to surpass 750K completed COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend
Image via AP.

Ryan NicolMarch 19, 20215min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

‘I am unapologetic’: Orange County Mayor bucks Gov. DeSantis’ criticism over vaccine expansion

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Florida reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.19.21: Border skirmish — dignity — PPP extension — Nelson — STEM

Virus Outbreak Britain Vaccine
Starting Monday, the state is also opening vaccines to those age 50 and older.

South Florida’s tri-county area is inching closer to the 750,000 mark in terms of total COVID-19 vaccinations completed. The region will almost surely hit that benchmark this weekend.

As of Friday’s daily Department of Health report, more than 747,000 people across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s up about 15,000 from Thursday’s report, putting the region on pace to cross 750,000 inoculations by Saturday.

South Florida hit the 2 million dose mark Thursday. In Palm Beach County, 53% of individuals ages 65 and over are fully vaccinated. That number as of Friday sits at 48% in Broward County and 43% in Miami-Dade County.

Starting Monday, the state will open vaccine availability to individuals ages 50 and over, after demand in the 60-64 demographic was relatively low.

South Florida recorded more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday, though the case positivity rate in the region remained low. After Miami-Dade saw a one-day spike in that metric to more than 9% in Thursday’s report, the number dipped back below 6% Friday. That would seem to show Thursday’s spike was a one-day blip, though additional data throughout the weekend can add some more clarity.

The tri-county area also recorded just 15 newly-reported deaths in Friday’s report. That’s tied for the second-lowest one-day mark in the region since Jan. 5. Deaths in Broward County have been cut in half week-to-week. That number is down by nearly 27% in Miami-Dade County, but slightly up in Palm Beach County.

Despite some recent spikes in the region, there are signs the COVID-19 death toll is beginning to stabilize at a lower rate. That comes nearly two months after South Florida began its post-holiday surge. Though case counts have been dropping since February, the death toll had yet to consistently follow.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Feb. 26-March 4: 39 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 19 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,276 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 15,234 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,934 vaccinations completed per day

— March 5-11: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,067 new confirmed cases per day, 5.7% positivity rate, 18,204 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,032 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 28 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,189 new confirmed cases per day, 6.5% positivity rate, 17,465 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,883 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— Feb. 26-March 4: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 679 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 9,413 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,197 vaccinations completed per day

— March 5-11: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 14 newly-reported deaths per day, 604 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 11,182 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,384 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 15 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 611 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 10,627 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,932 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— Feb. 26-March 4: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 387 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 7,387 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,683 vaccinations completed per day

— March 5-11: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 338 new confirmed cases per day, 5.3% positivity rate, 8,611 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,075 vaccinations completed per day

— March 12-18: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 341 new confirmed cases per day, 5.5% positivity rate, 7,285 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,661 vaccinations completed per day

Post Views: 38

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'I am unapologetic': Orange County Mayor bucks Gov. DeSantis' criticism over vaccine expansion

nextGov. DeSantis appoints five to the Leon County Children’s Services Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Ron DeSantis lowers vaccine eligibility age to 50