South Florida crosses 1.8 million-doses of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered across South Florida’s tri-county area.

The region surpassed that milestone in Friday’s report from the Department of Health. More than 644,000 individuals in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are now fully vaccinated against the disease. In Miami-Dade, 37% of individuals aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated. In Broward, that number is 42%, and in Palm Beach nearly half of seniors — 48% — are now fully vaccinated.

Thursday’s report saw just 15 newly-reported COVID-19 deaths — the lowest total in the region since Jan. 5. That number shot back up again Friday, with 42 newly-reported deaths.

The daily death toll has been volatile in recent weeks. Those occasional dips are a welcome change from the consistently high death toll seen throughout the beginning of 2021. But there’s yet to be a sustained decrease in the death toll even as those vaccine metrics continue to rise.

A total of 10,716 COVID-19 patients have now died across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties since the pandemic began.

South Florida also saw another 2,291 cases in Friday’s report. That brings the region to just under 753,000 cases overall.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Feb. 19-25: 40 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 18 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,227 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 8,562 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,145 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 26-March 4: 39 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 19 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,290 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 15,220 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,926 vaccines completed per day

— March 5-11: 38 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,112 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 16,742 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,719 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Feb. 19-25: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 760 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate, 6,229 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,381 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 26-March 4: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 680 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 9,338 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,147 vaccines completed per day

— March 5-11: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 14 newly-reported deaths per day, 608 new confirmed cases per day, 6% positivity rate, 10,081 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,069 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Feb. 19-25: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 453 new confirmed cases per day, 6.1% positivity rate, 6,734 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,574 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 26-March 4: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 387 new confirmed cases per day, 5.9% positivity rate, 7,357 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,665 vaccines completed per day

— March 5-11: 13 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 338 new confirmed cases per day, 5.3% positivity rate, 7,833 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,722 vaccines completed per day