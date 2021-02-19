South Florida has now delivered 1.1M vaccine doses, but COVID-19 deaths sill aren’t letting up

South Florida’s tri-county area has now administered more than 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 394,000 individuals fully vaccinated after a complete two-dose regimen.

But despite progress in inoculating Florida’s hardest-hit COVID-19 region, deaths from the disease continue to mount.

Friday’s Department of Health report showed 52 more individuals have died after contracting the coronavirus. That brings the region’s death toll to 9,974 since the pandemic began, just 26 deaths short of 10,000.

South Florida has now seen at least 30 deaths for 27 out of the last 29 days. It’s entirely likely the region could cross that grim 10,000-death mark in Saturday’s report.

Friday’s death toll is tied for the fifth highest in the last three weeks. One day prior, the region saw 48 deaths. That’s the seventh-highest total in that same span.

That shows the death toll is not yet on a downward trend despite case totals mostly continuing to drop.

Palm Beach County is still seeing a week-to-week increase in the case positivity rate, while raw cases are slightly down. In Broward and Miami-Dade, both numbers are down week-to-week, showing the virus’s spread is slowing.

Miami-Dade crossed the 400,000-shot mark Friday, and has now issued more than 408,000 vaccine doses. Palm Beach is second in the region at nearly 359,000, followed by Broward at just over 350,000.

Miami-Dade has also completed the most vaccine regimens, at more than 149,000. Broward sits in second at more than 128,000, followed by Palm Beach at nearly 117,000.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 29-Feb. 4: 33 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 21 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,721 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 8,759 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,953 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 5-11: 26 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 22 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,490 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 9,933 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,560 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 12-18: 41 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 21 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,242 new confirmed cases per day, 6.3% positivity rate, 7,531 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,304 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Jan. 29-Feb. 4: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 928 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 7,073 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,280 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 5-11: 26 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 838 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 8,954 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,022 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 12-18: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 707 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 5,983 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,172 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Jan. 29-Feb. 4: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 628 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 9,544 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,406 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 5-11: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 468 new confirmed cases per day, 6.5% positivity rate, 9,588 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,160 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 12-18: 17 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 458 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 5,190 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,704 vaccines completed per day