South Florida crosses 700K COVID-19 cases as daily death toll spikes again

South Florida has now seen more than 700,000 infected with COVID-19, as the regional death toll remains at a relative high.

The tri-county area crosses that 700,000-case mark on a day where just 1,833 cases were reported. That’s fairly low for the region and does show that cases are on a downswing overall.

One problem area is Palm Beach County, which has seen its case positivity rate rise week-to-week. That number sits at 7% over the previous seven days. The week prior, from Feb. 4-10, it was down to 6.4%.

Overall, cases are still trending downward in Palm Beach County. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have seen total cases and the positivity rate drop from week-to-week.

But the death toll is not abating. Thursday’s Department of Health report saw another 48 deaths across the three counties. That puts the region’s overall death toll at 9,922.

Thursday is also the 26th day out of the last 28 that South Florida has seen at least 30 newly-reported deaths. While that metric marks when deaths were reported and not necessarily when they occurred, it shows the region is still struggling to protect the most vulnerable even as vaccine rollout continues.

South Florida has now administered 1.08 million total vaccine doses. Miami-Dade leads the way at more than 390,000, followed by Palm Beach at nearly 349,000 and Broward at more than 341,000.

More than 375,000 individuals are now fully vaccinated. Miami-Dade tops the region in that metric as well, with nearly 140,000 completed doses. Broward sits in second with more than 124,000, followed by Palm Beach at more than 111,000.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Jan. 28-Feb. 3: 34 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 21 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,671 new confirmed cases per day, 7.6% positivity rate, 8,655 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,891 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 4-10: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 20 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,596 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 9,676 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,549 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 11-17: 41 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 23 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,248 new confirmed cases per day, 6.3% positivity rate, 7,472 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,060 vaccines completed per day

Broward

— Jan. 28-Feb. 3: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 911 new confirmed cases per day, 7.9% positivity rate, 6,450 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,842 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 4-10: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 885 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate, 8,855 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,952 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 11-17: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 11 newly-reported deaths per day, 712 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 6,423 vaccine doses administered per day, 3,597 vaccines completed per day

Palm Beach

— Jan. 28-Feb. 3: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 629 new confirmed cases per day, 8% positivity rate, 8,671 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,457 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 4-10: 23 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly-reported deaths per day, 515 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 10,272 vaccine doses administered per day, 5,861 vaccines completed per day

— Feb. 11-17: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 463 new confirmed cases per day, 7% positivity rate, 5,238 vaccine doses administered per day, 2,595 vaccines completed per day